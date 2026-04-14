Arvest Adds $3.1 Million Position in FTGC ETF

Key Points

Added 119,876 shares of FTGC; estimated trade value $3.10 million (based on quarterly average price)

Transaction represented 0.42% of Arvest’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade holding: 376,660 shares valued at $10.81 million.

FTGC now accounts for 1.47% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 14, 2026, ARVEST Investments, Inc. bought 119,876 additional shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII - First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) in the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $3.10 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 376,660 shares, valued at $10.81 million.

What else to know

Arvest’s position in FTGC grew to 1.47% of 13F AUM following the buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $57.69 million (7.87% of AUM) NYSEMKT:RSP: $50.09 million (6.83% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GIGB: $34.15 million (4.66% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JMBS: $27.30 million (3.72% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $24.50 million (3.34% of AUM)

As of April 13, 2026, shares of FTGC were priced at $28.52, up 41.19% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.82 percentage points.

by 12.82 percentage points. FTGC’s trailing-12-month dividend yield stands at 15.37%; shares are 1.62% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2026-04-13) $28.52 Dividend yield (TTM) 15.37% One-year total return 41.19%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF targeting total return and risk-adjusted exposure to a diversified basket of global commodities.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund.

Designed for institutional and retail investors seeking inflation protection and diversification through commodity-linked instruments.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) provides investors with liquid access to a diversified portfolio of commodity-linked instruments, aiming to capture both income and capital appreciation through tactical positioning. The fund leverages active management to adjust exposure across commodity sectors, seeking to optimize returns while managing volatility. With a substantial asset base and a high distribution yield, FTGC is positioned as a strategic tool for institutional investors seeking inflation protection and diversification within a liquid ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

Arvest Wealth Management is a division of Arvest Bank. It has approximately $733 million in assets under management, so a trade valued at $3.1 million in an ETF representing 1.47% of its holdings is likely not significant on its own.

The ETF may still be worth a closer look. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is actively managed. It’s intended for long-term investors, and holdings include commodity-linked instruments rather than the physical commodities themselves.

FTGC reached a new 52-week high on April 7 of this year. It paid a quarterly dividend of $0.4093 on March 31, though yields for commodity ETFs can fluctuate and may not reflect traditional income. Arvest isn’t the only institutional investor scooping up shares. For example, Bison Wealth added 50,926 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025.

That said, institutional investors often hold hundreds of positions, which smooths out the impact of any single trade, especially in volatile sectors like commodities -- FTGC trades futures of gold, coffee, copper, gasoline, and aluminum, just for starters. And it’s designed for long-term exposure, so the ETF is best viewed in the context of a broader portfolio.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.