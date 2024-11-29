Aruma Resources Resolutions Passed at AGM

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.
Aruma Resources Limited has announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority through a poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director James Moses, and the approval of an additional 10% capacity. This positive outcome reflects strong support from shareholders and could have implications for the company’s future strategies.
