Aruma Resources Resolutions Passed at AGM

Aruma Resources Limited has announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority through a poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director James Moses, and the approval of an additional 10% capacity. This positive outcome reflects strong support from shareholders and could have implications for the company’s future strategies.

