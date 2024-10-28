News & Insights

Aruma Resources Boosts Portfolio with Key Acquisitions

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited completed the acquisition of copper and uranium exploration assets in South Australia and Queensland, marking a significant expansion in its portfolio of high-demand commodities. The company reported promising initial surface sampling results at the Fiery Creek Project, with high-grade copper and antimony assays, alongside a solid cash balance of $1.629 million. These developments position Aruma well in the competitive mining sector, attracting interest from investors keen on resource exploration.

