Artiva Posts Wider FY25 Loss, Prepares For Key AlloNK Data In Refractory RA

(RTTNews) - Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) reported its full year financial results and highlighted continued progress across its natural killer (NK) cell therapy pipeline, led by AlloNK, the company's off-the-shelf NK cell candidate being developed for autoimmune diseases and cancers.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Artiva posted a net loss of $83.9 million, widening from a net loss of $65.4 million in 2024, reflecting increased research and development spending as the company advanced multiple clinical programs.

The company ended 2025 with $108.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which it expects will fund operations into the second quarter of 2027.

Artiva said 2025 was a year of "strong execution," with AlloNK advancing across autoimmune indications and refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) emerging as the lead program.

AlloNK, also known as AB-101, is an allogeneic, non-genetically modified NK cell therapy designed to enhance B-cell depletion when combined with anti-CD20 antibodies such as Rituximab. Artiva believes this approach could offer a more durable and outpatient-friendly alternative to existing therapies.

In refractory RA, where more than 150,000 U.S. patients have failed at least two prior therapies, Artiva has now enrolled patients across dose levels and is preparing to report initial clinical response data in the first half of 2026. Most patients included in the upcoming readout are expected to have six months or more of follow-up. The company also plans to meet with the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2026 to discuss the potential design of a pivotal trial, positioning AlloNK to become the first deep B-cell-depleting NK cell therapy to enter registrational development in RA.

Beyond RA, AlloNK is being evaluated in a company-sponsored Phase 2a basket trial in Sjögren's disease, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis, and in an investigator-initiated trial enrolling patients with RA, pemphigus vulgaris, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ANCA-associated vasculitis.

In oncology, the company reported continued durability from its Phase 1/2 trial of AlloNK plus rituximab in relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma with a 64% complete response rate and a median duration of response exceeding 19 months after data cutoff. While Artiva has shifted strategic focus toward autoimmune diseases, the oncology data continue to support the therapy's mechanism of action.

Artiva's broader pipeline also includes two partnered CAR-NK programs: AB-205, a CD5-directed CAR-NK candidate for T-cell malignancies, and AB-201, a HER2-targeted CAR-NK therapy for solid tumors, which has received orphan drug designation in the U.S.

ARTV has traded between $1.47 and $7.36 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $6.08, up 6.48%. During overnight trading, the stock fell to $5.98, down 1.64%.

