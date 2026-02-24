Artiva Biotherapeutics Names Thad Huston CFO

(RTTNews) - Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Thad Huston as its Chief Financial Officer.

Huston has more than 30 years of global leadership experience spanning finance, commercial strategy, business development and operations across public companies in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices.

Most recently, he was the chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Galapagos.

In pre-market activity, ARTV shares are trading at $4.68, down 2.33% on the Nasdaq.

