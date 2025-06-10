Artisan Partners Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $170.9 Billion as of May 31, 2025

Artisan Partners reported preliminary AUM of $170.9 billion as of May 31, 2025, across various investment strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that its preliminary assets under management (AUM) reached $170.9 billion as of May 31, 2025. The company's investment strategies include Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, which account for $83.4 billion, while separate accounts and other AUM contribute $87.5 billion. The report provides a breakdown by strategy, showcasing various investment teams such as Growth, Global Equity, U.S. Value, and International Value, among others. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm dedicated to delivering high-value investment strategies through a team of experienced professionals since its inception in 1994.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners reported a substantial preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $170.9 billion as of May 31, 2025, indicating strong growth and stability in their investment management business.

The firm's separate accounts and other AUM contributed significantly ($87.5 billion), showcasing a diversified investment approach and appealing to a variety of client needs.

Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $83.4 billion of the total AUM, reflecting confidence in their fund strategies and the effectiveness of their investment teams.

The report emphasizes Artisan Partners' commitment to providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients, reinforcing its position in the competitive asset management landscape.

Potential Negatives

A substantial portion of total assets under management (AUM), $87.5 billion, is categorized as separate accounts and other AUM, which may indicate reliance on less traditional investment vehicles.

The mention of the China Post-Venture strategy being wound down raises concerns about potential losses or underperformance in that segment.

The breakdown of AUM by strategy shows several strategies with relatively low AUM, which may imply a lack of investor confidence in those areas.

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' assets under management as of May 2025?

As of May 31, 2025, Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management totaling $170.9 billion.

How do Artisan Funds contribute to total AUM?

Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for $83.4 billion of the total firm assets under management.

What investment strategies are included in Artisan's AUM report?

The AUM report includes various strategies such as Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, and International Value.

How are separate accounts defined in Artisan's AUM?

Separate accounts and other AUM consist of assets managed outside Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds, including private funds.

What is Artisan Partners' approach to investment management?

Artisan Partners employs autonomous investment teams to provide high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J JR DALEY (Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 15,448 shares for an estimated $624,856

SAMUEL BENTSON SELLERS (Executive Vice President) sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $300,868

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2025 totaled $170.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $83.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM



1



accounted for $87.5 billion.









PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY



2



































As of May 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)



















Growth Team



















Global Opportunities









$19,683













Global Discovery









1,825













U.S. Mid-Cap Growth









10,615













U.S. Small-Cap Growth









2,719













Franchise









778















Global Equity Team



















Global Equity









355













Non-U.S. Growth









14,263













China Post-Venture



3











117















U.S. Value Team



















Value Equity









4,960













U.S. Mid-Cap Value









2,486













Value Income









16















International Value Group



















International Value









49,518













International Explorer









746













Global Special Situations









20















Global Value Team



















Global Value









31,590













Select Equity









326















Sustainable Emerging Markets Team



















Sustainable Emerging Markets









1,792















Credit Team



















High Income









12,377













Credit Opportunities









318













Floating Rate









88















Developing World Team



















Developing World









4,650















Antero Peak Group



















Antero Peak









2,138













Antero Peak Hedge









254















International Small-Mid Team



















Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth









5,660















EMsights Capital Group



















Global Unconstrained









930













Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities









1,070













Emerging Markets Local Opportunities









1,617





























Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")









$170,911















1



Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.







2



AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).







3



The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.





ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.