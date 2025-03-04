Artisan Partners Appoints Jason Gottlieb As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), an investment management company, Tuesday announced the appointment of President Jason Gottlieb as Chief Executive Officer with effect from the annual meeting on June 4. Gottlieb has been with the company since 2016.

Current CEO Eric Colson will take over as Executive Chair, while Stephanie DiMarco will move to Lead Independent Director.

Gottlieb will be elected to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual meeting.

In the pre-market trading, Artisan is 0.24% higher at $41.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

