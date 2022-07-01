Artificial Intelligence Can Protect Web3 Communities

By Marcus Naughton

When people used to browse the internet in the early 2000s, there was nothing more annoying than getting a virus that bogged down your machine or, at the very worst, created the ‘blue screen of death.’ These were an inconvenience for the average user and then with basic anti-virus like ‘Symantec’ or ‘McAfee’ these types of security breaches were adequately addressed. Folks quickly learned not to click on random pop-ups, download unknown devices, and use anti-virus software when pirating music & movies.

As the internet evolved into the 2010’s security became more important due to the rise of identity theft, where hackers used stolen user information like phone numbers, passwords and emails to commit financial fraud. Examples include the Yahoo data breach in 2013, the Target data breach in 2013, and the Facebook data breach in 2019. Although most users were never financially impacted by these attacks, the thought that they could be impacted resulted in greater consumer adoption of internet security products.

But with the rise of Web3 and the underlying thesis of ‘ownership’ for all users, the cost-benefit analysis of security being a ‘nice to have’ has structurally shifted to being a ‘must have’.

Web3: More to own, more to lose

Even though Web3 is still in its infancy, the web's evolution empowers ordinary users to claim real ownership over their digital experiences. While Web1 and Web2 focused on enabling users to read and write to the internet, Web3 offers a unique and powerful value proposition to users via the invention of blockchain technology: the ability to own parts of the web itself.

“This is the vision of the read/write/own web,” Harvard Business Review Journalist Thomas Stackpole, wrote in April. “In theory, a blockchain-based web could shatter the monopolies on who controls information, who makes money, and even how networks and corporations work.”

But the very changes that make Web3 compelling also place consumers at more risk. Hackers did not explicitly target individual users because they didn't own/have anything of value to steal. Web3 shifts that paradigm with individual users having digital goods worth hundreds if not tens of thousands (or millions) of dollars in their possession while they browse the internet.

And the biggest risk? Unlike in Web2 where users could call their credit card company or an institution to revert the financial loss of a hack, in web3 there is no centralized institution to ask for your funds back if they get stolen in a hack.

Consider Fractal’s hack where the attacker scammed over $150k from the community or how BAYC’s Discord was hacked where an attacker stole a mutant Ape.

This irrecoverability is a significant problem for Web3 hopefuls who want to use blockchain to empower users to maintain ownership of their digital lives. After all, ownership is inherently valuable; if people dedicate their time and resources to developing their crypto holds and NFT collections, they need to know that their virtual wealth will be safe from harm. Unlike Web2, security cannot be an afterthought — it needs to be a core component of the Web3 experience.

A new generation of security companies address this problem

With Web3 communities being targeted by many sophisticated social engineering and phishing attacks, a new crop of security startups are risen to address particular pain points.

APWG

To mitigate smart contract related hacks, Quantstamp, a YC company, has used their smart contract audit technology to secure over $200B worth of total smart contract value.

To protect Web3 communities, we need to use a combination of artificial intelligence and remote access control technology to safeguard Web3 communities that predominantly use platforms like Discord or Telegram.

As Web3 looks to onboard the next billion users, ensuring that these users are safe and protected from hacks and scams is a critical requirement for Web3 to truly become mainstream.

About the author:

Marcus Naughton is an Entrepreneur First graduate who launched Chatsight as an AI security solution to help community managers moderate content and prevent scams. Chatsight raised Venture Capital Funding while Marcus was 22 yrs old. Marcus has been programming since age eight. He graduated with an LLB (with Economics) from the University of Limerick in 2019, while experimenting with AI/NLP projects. He was the 2019 national winner of the Red Bull Basement competition and has a first Dan black belt in Taekwondo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.