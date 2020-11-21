Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) at a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF ROBT is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 96.8% from its 52-week low price of $22.51/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

ROBT in Focus

This ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the fees and expenses of the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index. It has AUM of $137.5 million and charges 65 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the robotics market is flooded with opportunities as robots are being used for jobs such as sanitizing hospitals, homes and workplaces along with monitoring, surveying, handling, and delivering food and medicines. The current conditions seem favorable for the robotic markets in government applications, such as health, security and defense. Also, with the reopening of the U.S. economy, it is believed that robots will see increased usage in industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, inspection and maintenance, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage areas. This is making funds like ROBT an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 40.97, which gives cues of further rally.

