The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I'm Watching Closest in March

Key Points

CoreWeave is providing computing power for the AI revolution.

TTM Technologies produces key tech components such as printed circuit boards used in a host of applications, including in data centers.

Fastly runs a major content delivery network and provides cybersecurity services.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a game-changer for many companies. For example, Alphabet experienced record-high Google search usage in the fourth quarter of 2025, and much of that growth was a result of the company adding AI Mode and AI Overviews to its search engine.

The AI tailwind could persist across the tech sector for years. Consider that, according to a forecast from Statista, the artificial intelligence market will expand from nearly $350 billion in 2026 to a whopping $1.7 trillion by 2031. It's no wonder retail investors are upbeat about AI stocks, according to a survey conducted by the Motley Fool.

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That's why I have already invested in several AI companies, including megacaps Alphabet and Nvidia. But there are others that I'm looking at in March that are less well known, among them, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI), and Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY).

CoreWeave's AI computing strength

CoreWeave is a player in the AI infrastructure market. It provides businesses with computing power for AI systems through the equipment in its data centers.

Demand for CoreWeave's services is sending its sales soaring. In 2025, revenue reached $5.1 billion, up from $1.9 billion in 2024. And this year, it expects to more than double its top line again, with management guiding for revenue of $12 billion to $13 billion.

In March, CoreWeave signed a multiyear deal with AI giant Perplexity. It also forged a partnership with Nvidia worth at least $6.3 billion, under which the AI chip leader -- which sells large volumes of GPUs to CoreWeave -- will buy any unsold data center capacity CoreWeave has through April 2032.

Not only does that deal provide the data center company with protection from any possible drop in demand, but it's also a jumping-off point for broader opportunities. CoreWeave is attracting Nvidia customers to its services, which it expects will contribute to its revenue starting this year.

However, a big unknown is whether CoreWeave's business model will prove economically viable. Its operations come with significant expenses, including electricity, more AI chips, and the need to build additional data centers to fulfill its current contracts and land more customers.

As a result, its 2025 operating costs totaled $5.2 billion, it booked a net loss of about $1.2 billion, and it exited the year with more than $20 billion of debt. It's walking a debt tightrope to finance growth, so only those with a high risk tolerance should invest in CoreWeave.

TTM Technologies' well-run business

I came across TTM Technologies in my own work with artificial intelligence. The company manufactures printed circuit boards and radio frequency components.

It differentiates its offerings by focusing on time-critical design and manufacturing services that can accelerate its customers' delivery of new products to market. That's why the company's initials stand for "Time To Market."

Its business is booming thanks in part to AI-driven demand for its solutions. TTM's revenue rose 19% to $2.9 billion in its fiscal 2025, which ended Dec. 29.

The company anticipates another 15% to 20% sales growth in fiscal 2026. And for Q1, it forecasts an impressive 66% year-over-year increase in data center sales.

In addition, TTM's net income more than doubled to $177.4 million in 2025. Its bottom line has steadily improved annually for the last three fiscal years, thanks to a combination of revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

Fastly's AI digital traffic oversight

Fastly specializes in speeding up digital experiences, combining a digital content delivery network with cybersecurity services. For instance, its edge services accelerate website performance for users and minimize lag, while its firewalls block cyberattacks that can leave sites inaccessible.

Moreover, it's continuously evolving its platform, which includes adapting to the rise of AI agents -- autonomous software bots that can be tasked with performing tasks online independently. Fastly foresees a time when such AI agents are "driving the bulk of internet traffic."

This growth is boosting the company's sales. Part of its income is based on the amount of data it processes. So, when an AI agent visits one of the websites in Fastly's network, the company gets paid.

This situation helped Fastly achieve record revenue of $624 million in 2025, up from $543.7 million in 2024. For 2026, management forecasts sales of between $700 million and $720 million.

Despite its revenue growth, the company isn't profitable, but its 2025 net loss of $121.7 million was a reduction from its $158.1 million loss in 2024. Another factor to be aware of is that, while it had over 3,000 customers in 2025, about a third of its income came from its 10 largest.

With its strong 2025 performance, Fastly's price-to-sales ratio has increased this year.

The chart shows TTM's sales multiple is up as well, and while CoreWeave's is down this year from where it was six months ago, it's still higher than both Fastly and TTM. Consequently, I'm keeping these stocks on my watch list while I wait for a dip in their share prices.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Fastly, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.