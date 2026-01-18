Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Spending Is Rising. This Stock Could Benefit.

Key Points

Rolls-Royce is a top SMR producer in Europe, well-positioned for that continent's data center buildout.

The company's reactor is one-tenth the size of a conventional nuclear plant and can generate as much power as 150 windmills.

Rolls-Royce's fastest revenue growth is coming from its power systems business segment, which is responsible for the SMR.

10 stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Plc ›

The United States and China might be leading the pack in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) development, but they are far from the only countries working on the technology or expanding their data center capacity.

Europe is another hotspot for data center construction, and those data centers will face the same power problems that they do in the United States. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the amount of global electricity consumed by data centers will double by 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Power infrastructure is one of the most overlooked parts of the AI equation. And, like America, Europe will also need a whole lot more electricity to run its data centers. Fortunately, Rolls-Royce (OTC: RYCEY) can build a nuclear power plant in a factory.

This Rolls-Royce isn't really focused on luxury vehicles

I'm willing to bet you've heard the name Rolls-Royce before, in the context of super-luxury cars with an iconic hood ornament dubbed the "Spirit of Ecstasy." But those vehicles are produced by BMW, which bought the automotive side of Rolls-Royce's business in 1998.

Rolls-Royce predates the cars bearing its name and has been making engines for the Royal Air Force since 1914. Today, it still produces some of the best aircraft engines in the world.

However, the opportunity for Rolls-Royce in the AI infrastructure space involves its small modular reactors (SMR) business segment. These tiny power plants can be built mostly in factories. About 90% of them are pre-built and then shipped in pieces to their final location, where construction is completed.

Once completed, the SMR works like a normal nuclear reactor, just on a one-tenth scale.

One Rolls-Royce SMR can last for up to 60 years and generate up to 470 megawatts of power, which is the equivalent of 150 onshore wind turbines.

Rolls-Royce has already had some takers, too. CEZ Group, a major power company in the Czech Republic, has partnered with Rolls-Royce to deploy SMRs in the country and taken a 20% stake in Rolls-Royce shares.

German industrial giant Siemens (ETR: SIE) has also partnered with Rolls-Royce to help develop and install turbine systems for the SMR, and has pledged its help in deploying the reactors globally.

The business segment is off to a good start

Rolls-Royce's most recent data is from the first half of 2025, but according to that data, the company was off to a good start. Total revenue for the first half of 2025 was up 13% over the first half of 2024. Gross profit and operating profit grew 33% and 50% respectively over the same timeframe, and the company's basic earnings per share (EPS) grew 76%.

But the even more interesting story is where that revenue growth came from. While the bread and butter of Rolls-Royce's business has historically been civil and military aerospace, its biggest increase in revenue came from its power systems business, which produces the SMR.

Revenue for that segment grew 23%, and the power generation subset of that sector's revenue grew 26%. That tells me that Rolls-Royce's future growth will be driven by its power systems, namely the SMR, while its aerospace business will provide some nice stability as the power systems sector grows.

Nuclear power will play a role in the future of AI, and thanks to Rolls-Royce, that future ought to arrive in style. This one is worth a look both as an AI infrastructure play and for some geographical diversification in your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Rolls-Royce Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Rolls-Royce Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rolls-Royce Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

James Hires has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.