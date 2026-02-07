The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dark Horse That Wall Street Is Watching

Key Points

Vanguard, BlackRock, and Bank of America all expanded their positions in UiPath going into the end of 2025.

The company has partnered with tech giants and industrial powerhouses for its innovative custom AI building software.

Despite being down over the last 12 months, UiPath is growing its revenue and ARR at a steady pace.

For every artificial intelligence (AI) headline grabber like OpenAI, there's usually a much quieter company that's potentially working on something even more interesting. And oftentimes those are the companies the smart money is looking at.

Case in point, UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

This company, working on developing an agentic AI toolkit for its customers to build their own custom AI machines, saw a cluster of institutions buying shares going into the end of 2025.

In December of last year, Vanguard Group added 1.2 million shares to its stake, an increase of 2.5%. BlackRock increased its position by 6.9% as of Sept. 30, 2025. That same day, Bank of America reported a 9.8% increase in its position, and Morgan Stanley reported an 11.21% increase.

So why are the institutional investors of Wall Street keeping an eye on and investing in UiPath? Let's take a look.

Deus ex machina

In ancient Greek theater, there was a plot device called "Deus ex Machina" or "God from the machine." The way it worked was that at the end of a play, a statue of one of the Greek gods would be lowered on stage to tie up all the story's loose ends in a neat little bow.

In a way, that's precisely what UiPath offers. Its software allows a client to build and tailor an AI bot to automate workflows and boost company efficiency.

The best part is, UiPath's bots don't seem like they're made to replace anyone. Instead, they are meant to automate the busywork nobody particularly enjoys. For instance, with UiPath's software, a customer can build a bot to handle invoice disputes. Or perhaps a business can speed up the tedium of filling out and filing tariff forms.

Employees who had that as part of their workload can now focus on the essential parts of their job that only a human could do, and not tedious, repetitive tasks.

Sounds useful for a business, right? Well, plenty of companies have already agreed.

The company has partnered with International Business Machines, SAP, Infosys, and Deloitte, among others, and on the tech end, it partnered with Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.

And, despite its low share price and relatively low market cap of $6.7 billion, UiPath is demonstrating some solid growth with a large cash position relative to its debt.

Artificial intelligence, authentic money

In Q3 of UiPath's fiscal 2026, it recorded revenue of $411 million, up 16% year over year. More important for a software-as-a-service company like UiPath, though, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) hit $1.78 billion, up 11% year over year.

The company also grew its customers paying over $100,000 in ARR by 12% to 2,506, and its customers paying over $1 million by 10% to 333.

In the quarter, UiPath saw its free cash flow grow 8.2% to $25.11 million, its net cash position totaled $744.1 million, and its total debt position was just $82 million by comparison.

The only concerning point for me is that UiPath has yet to achieve net profitability, but aside from that, it's growing quickly and seems to be run well. Wall Street certainly sees potential, and I think UiPath is worth a look as perhaps a more speculative opportunity.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Hires has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and SAP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

