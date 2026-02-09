Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Changing Corporate Spending Priorities. This Stock Stands to Gain.

Key Points

Nvidia has about 92% of the market for advanced processors.

The company's sales and earnings continue to climb higher.

Tech leaders are still spending heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure as they expand into new markets and try to stay competitive.

It's no surprise that corporate spending directed toward artificial intelligence (AI) is ramping up. Companies across nearly all sectors are trying to position themselves as leaders in AI, or at least not get left behind, and that's causing many to spend piles of cash to stay competitive.

One company that's already seen a huge surge in demand for AI hardware as a result of this spending is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and more could be on the way. Here's why Nvidia stock is poised to benefit for years to come.

No one can match Nvidia's AI chip market share

Nvidia designs processors used in AI data centers, and the company has a commanding lead over rivals, accounting for about 90% of the GPU market.

And it's this massive competitive advantage that's led to such phenomenal financial results for Nvidia. The company's third-quarter (which ended Oct. 26, 2025) sales rose 62% to $57 billion, and its diluted earnings per share climbed 67% to $1.30.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company's Blackwell processor sales are "off the charts" and that its GPUs for cloud computing are sold out. Huang added:

We've entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast -- with more new foundation model makers, more AI start-ups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.

In short, demand for AI processors is still sky-high, and Nvidia's market share in the most advanced AI processor designs is boosting the company's top- and bottom-line results.

AI spending isn't slowing down

Nvidia's management estimates that by 2030, the amount of global annual spending on AI infrastructure will be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion. That's a massive amount of money, and it shows just how much companies are trying to stay competitive in the AI age.

But you don't have to take Nvidia's management's word for all of the AI spending. Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon spent a combined $380 billion in capital expenditures (capex) last year, much of it on data center investments.

And spending could be even higher this year. Alphabet's management says its capex spending will double in 2026 -- in the range of $175 billion to $185 billion -- as it works to ramp up AI compute capacity and expand its cloud services. Meta estimates its capex could nearly double this year as well, reaching up to $185 billion, and Tesla has also said its spending will increase significantly to $20 billion for factories and "AI compute infrastructure" this year.

With Nvidia's rising sales and earnings, its dominant position in GPUs, and the increasing need for more artificial intelligence training, Nvidia appears poised to benefit for years to come.

