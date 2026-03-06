Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Nuclear Energy Could Make This Engineering and Construction Stock a Big Winner

Key Points

A significant increase in investments in data centers and nuclear power is fueling demand for engineering and construction services from firms like Fluor.

The company has provided construction management services for data centers in India and Europe, and is looking to score a major deal in North America.

It was also an early investor in NuScale Power, a developer of small modular nuclear reactors.

10 stocks we like better than Fluor ›

The ongoing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand for computing power, and hyperscalers are spending heavily to meet it. These projects are massive in scale and complex, requiring significant power and advanced cooling solutions, which align with Fluor's (NYSE: FLR) expertise in executing megaprojects.

The company also has a foot in the door on next-generation small modular nuclear reactors through its work with NuScale Power. Here's what investors need to know about Fluor and the long-term investment opportunity.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Fluor's data center and nuclear energy opportunities

Last year, Fluor completed the engineering, procurement, and construction management for two co-location data centers in India and is also working on another project in Europe. The company is looking to translate this success into North America by targeting tier-one tech clients (hyperscalers) that are spending massively.

In addition, Fluor is positioned across the nuclear industry, which is experiencing a resurgence driven by the need for clean, reliable baseload power to support the grid. The company was an early investor in NuScale Power, accumulating a stake in the small modular reactor company in 2011.

Fluor is the only engineering and construction firm with experience in working with NuScale and is currently undertaking front-end engineering and design for the RoPower project in Romania. This project recently received the green light from shareholders of Romanian nuclear operator Nuclearelectrica (a joint owner of RoPower), who have approved the Final Investment Decision, on the condition that it would test one of NuScale's reactors first and move on to the remaining five units if the trial is successful.

On top of that, Fluor is part of a joint venture with BWX Technologies called PanTeXas Deterrence, which was awarded the management and operations contract for the Pantex Plant, a U.S. nuclear weapons facility. The joint venture serves as a contractor responsible for the assembly, disassembly, and life-extension programs for the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile to ensure its safety and reliability.

The contract is valued up to $30 billion, but because Fluor has a non-controlling interest in the joint venture, it is accounted for as an equity method investment and doesn't appear in the company's backlog, making it a "hidden" source of revenue that provides recurring cash flow over the life of the contract.

An alternative way to play the data center and nuclear energy boom

There are potential risks. For example, while Fluor has data center deals in India and Europe, it has yet to announce any major deals in North America. The company is being highly selective about which projects it will take on and is passing on smaller data center projects that do not meet its new, stricter criteria. In addition, SMRs are still in the early stages of commercialization. For example, NuScale's project in Romania is still very early on, and the success of this technology remains up in the air.

That said, Fluor is taking steps to shore up its balance sheet and make its business more resilient. The company is selling its stake in NuScale to raise capital for share repurchases and shifting to reimbursable contracts to protect against project cost overruns. If you're looking to capitalize on the AI and nuclear energy boom, Fluor is an appealing stock to consider today.

Should you buy stock in Fluor right now?

Before you buy stock in Fluor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fluor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.