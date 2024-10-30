Articore Director Robin Low Boosts Shareholding

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Robin Low, a director at Articore Group Limited, has increased his indirect stake by acquiring 58,200 additional shares, raising his total to 200,714 shares through an on-market purchase. This strategic move, valued at $19,788, underscores the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.