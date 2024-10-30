News & Insights

Articore Director Robin Low Boosts Shareholding

October 30, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Robin Low, a director at Articore Group Limited, has increased his indirect stake by acquiring 58,200 additional shares, raising his total to 200,714 shares through an on-market purchase. This strategic move, valued at $19,788, underscores the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

