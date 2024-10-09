News & Insights

Stocks

Arthur J. Gallagher's Q3 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

October 09, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart ->

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is a global leader in insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services. With a market cap of $62.69 billion, AJG provides a broad range of solutions that help businesses and individuals manage risk and protect assets. The company is poised to announce its Q3 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AJG to report a profit of $2.26 per share, up 13% from $2 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

Its adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate marginally. Arthur J. Gallagher's Q2 earnings beat was driven by substantial margin expansion.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect AJG to report EPS of $10.11, up 15.4% from $8.76 in fiscal 2023.  

www.barchart.com

AJG stock is up 30.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.6% gains and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s (KIE24.6% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher surged 3.5% in the following trading session after its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 25. The company’s revenue was $2.74 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. 

The consensus opinion on AJG stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven indicate a “Hold,” and two advise a “Moderate Sell.” 

AJG's average analyst price target is $289.31, which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIE
AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.