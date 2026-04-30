Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $822 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $704 million, or $2.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $4.75 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $822 Mln. vs. $704 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.16 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue: $4.75 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.

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