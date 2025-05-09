Markets
ARTNA

Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

May 09, 2025 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Artesian Resources Corp. (Symbol: ARTNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.10, changing hands as low as $33.58 per share. Artesian Resources Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARTNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Artesian Resources Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ARTNA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.4508 per share, with $41.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
