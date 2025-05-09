Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Artesian Resources Corp. (Symbol: ARTNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.10, changing hands as low as $33.58 per share. Artesian Resources Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARTNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARTNA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.4508 per share, with $41.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.00.

