Arteris Licenses FlexNoC Network-on-Chip IP to Nextchip for Enhanced Automotive Vision Technology Development

Arteris licenses its FlexNoC network-on-chip IP to Nextchip for automotive vision technology, enhancing performance and safety.

Arteris, Inc. has announced that Nextchip has licensed its FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP with a Functional Safety option to enhance its EFREET1 project focused on automotive vision technology. This collaboration aims to advance Nextchip's offerings in the automotive sector, particularly in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processors (ISP). The FlexNoC network-on-chip IP is recognized for its optimal combination of low power, high performance, and area efficiency, crucial for developing advanced vision technology under various conditions. Nextchip's CEO emphasized the importance of Arteris' reliable technology and support in improving their design cycle efficiency. Arteris aims to empower its clients in delivering cutting-edge technology, with FlexNoC 5 designed to improve performance and reduce congestion, supporting critical applications in the automotive industry.

Potential Positives

Arteris has successfully licensed its FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP with Functional Safety to Nextchip, indicating strong industry demand for their advanced technology in the automotive sector.

The collaboration with Nextchip enhances Arteris' presence and credibility in the automotive technology market, particularly in the rapidly growing domain of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

FlexNoC 5 is highlighted as a silicon-proven solution that offers high performance with low power consumption and improved area efficiency, which is crucial for mission-critical automotive applications.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip technology?

FlexNoC is an interconnect IP that enhances system-on-chip (SoC) development, providing optimum flexibility and performance for automotive applications.

How does Nextchip benefit from using FlexNoC?

Nextchip utilizes FlexNoC for improved design efficiency, low power consumption, and enhanced functional safety in their automotive vision technology products.

What markets does Nextchip serve with its technology?

Nextchip specializes in the automotive industry, focusing on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processors (ISP) for vehicle safety solutions.

What features does FlexNoC offer for automotive applications?

FlexNoC offers physical awareness, functional safety, low power consumption, high performance, and area efficiency, ideal for critical automotive applications.

Where can I learn more about Arteris and FlexNoC?

You can find more information about Arteris and FlexNoC on their official website at arteris.com/FlexNoC.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 435,982 shares for an estimated $4,483,896 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 80,009 shares for an estimated $734,681 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 47,715 shares for an estimated $522,130 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $165,522 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,959 shares for an estimated $122,512 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,272 shares for an estimated $44,753.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP with the Functional Safety option provides Nextchip with optimal flexibility and superior performance to advance automotive technology including vision-based sensing edge to central architecture for ADAS







CAMPBELL, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Nextchip has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP with Functional Safety for their EFREET1 project for automotive vision. The physically aware, silicon-proven network-on-chip IP from Arteris supports the advancement of Nextchip’s next-generation vision technology products for the automotive industry.





Nextchip specializes in developing semiconductor designs for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processors (ISP), empowering automotive designers to create high-quality viewing cameras optimized for various lighting conditions, weather scenarios, and adverse conditions. Customers and industry partners regularly recognize Nextchip’s technology for its high signal image processing performance. The company sought out Arteris as a trusted technology provider to enhance its latest product innovations.





“Arteris is a recognized leader and their proven track record in the automotive industry is critically important to Nextchip. Our design cycle is more efficient given FlexNoC’s optimal mix of low power, performance, area efficiency and functional safety,” said Kyoung-Soo Kim, CEO of Nextchip. “Arteris provides excellent support and the flexibility and configurability of their network-on-chip IP empowers us to deliver the latest advancements in vision technology to our customers."





“We are pleased to work with Nextchip on its latest vision technology solutions for the automotive industry. We have deep expertise in this domain, supporting customers in advancing designs to deliver best-in-class technology,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “FlexNoC 5 is a silicon-proven NoC IP that delivers high performance, with low power consumption and reduced congestion for improved area efficiency, including for mission critical applications such as automotive.”





The physical awareness feature provided with FlexNoC 5 in combination with the Functional Safety option, enables engineering teams to anticipate challenges early on, optimizing the design process and facilitating faster time to market. Learn more at



arteris.com/FlexNoC



.







About Arteris







Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at



arteris.com



.







About Nextchip







Nextchip is a leading provider of automotive semiconductor and vision technologies, specializing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processor (ISP). Nextchip's high-performance ISP and SoC solutions enable precise processing of vehicle camera and sensor data, ensuring superior image quality across various lighting and weather conditions. With advanced AI-driven technologies, including lane detection, pedestrian recognition, and object detection, Nextchip enhances the development of safer and more efficient ADAS solutions for the automotive industry.





Expanding beyond camera sensors, Nextchip is drawing attention for its application of proprietary technology in emerging sensor markets. The company is actively advancing next-generation sensor solutions for robotics, smart cities, and industrial IoT, reinforcing its global presence through continuous innovation.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact



:





Gina Jacobs





Arteris





+1 408 560 3044







newsroom@arteris.com







