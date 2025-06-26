Arteris, Inc. Wins AI Engineering Innovation Award for FlexGen Smart NoC Technology

Arteris wins the AI Engineering Innovation Award for FlexGen, enhancing productivity in AI-driven SoC designs with improved interconnect technology.

Arteris, Inc., a prominent provider of system IP for system-on-chip (SoC) creation, has been awarded the "AI Engineering Innovation Award" during the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards for its innovative FlexGen technology. FlexGen is a smart network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP designed to tackle the complexities of AI-focused semiconductor designs, particularly in data center and autonomous vehicle applications. It automates crucial aspects of NoC development, significantly improving productivity by up to 10 times, reducing wire length by 30%, and minimizing latency by 10% compared to traditional methods. Arteris aims to enhance the capabilities of chip designers regardless of their experience level, thereby advancing the integration of AI in semiconductor technologies.

Potential Positives

Arteris, Inc. won the prestigious "AI Engineering Innovation Award" at the AI Breakthrough Awards, highlighting the company's leadership and innovation in AI-centric semiconductor technology.

The launch of FlexGen, recognized for its smart NoC interconnect capabilities, addresses complex design challenges in AI-driven SoCs, positioning Arteris as a key player in the advancements of semiconductor technology.

Early customer designs utilizing FlexGen reported significant improvements, including a 10x increase in productivity and reduced latency, showcasing the effectiveness and impact of Arteris' technology on customer efficiency.

Potential Negatives

While Arteris received an award for FlexGen, the press release does not provide details on market adoption or sales figures for the product, raising questions about its commercial success.

The mention of significant complexity in NoC design may highlight potential challenges Arteris faces in convincing chip designers of the effectiveness of FlexGen compared to traditional methods.

Despite claiming major productivity improvements, the release lacks specific endorsements or case studies from clients, which could undermine credibility regarding those claims.

FAQ

What is the AI Engineering Innovation Award?

The AI Engineering Innovation Award recognizes groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence technology, awarded by AI Breakthrough.

What is FlexGen by Arteris?

FlexGen is a smart network-on-chip interconnect IP technology designed to automate and optimize NoC creation for AI-driven SoCs.

How does FlexGen improve productivity?

Early customer designs using FlexGen reported 10x productivity improvements and reductions in wire length and latency compared to manual implementations.

What industries benefit from FlexGen technology?

FlexGen is particularly beneficial for industries focusing on AI, data center technology, and automotive self-driving applications.

How can FlexGen help chip designers?

FlexGen allows chip designers to automate critical NoC creation aspects, improving quality and performance without requiring extensive NoC experience.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 325,028 shares for an estimated $3,339,370 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 63,101 shares for an estimated $580,664 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,616 shares for an estimated $526,467 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,240 shares for an estimated $494,502 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,778 shares for an estimated $173,331 .

. PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,648 shares for an estimated $122,383 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $115,429.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIP forecast page.

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market fueled by the compute demands of AI, Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it has won the "AI Engineering Innovation Award" at the 8



th



annual AI Breakthrough Awards conducted by the market intelligence organization AI Breakthrough. Arteris was recognized for this year's launch of



FlexGen,



a revolutionary, smart network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP technology.





Network-on-Chip (NoC) design for AI-centric semiconductors, particularly those targeting data center and automotive self-driving applications, presents significant complexity and demands specialized engineering expertise. These designs often incorporate hundreds or thousands of processing elements, making traditional on-chip communication development both time-intensive and prone to error. With FlexGen smart NoC IP, Arteris has successfully automated critical aspects of NoC creation, ensuring rapid, correct-by-design interconnect fabrics that optimize performance and efficiency for AI-driven SoCs.





Several early customer designs leveraging FlexGen’s automation have reported 10x improvements in productivity, combined with up to 30% reduction in wire length and 10% reduction in latency compared to manual NoC implementations by expert design engineers. Incremental operation produces results that are proportional to changes to FlexGen inputs. Full FlexNoC 5 NoC IP manual editing capability complements FlexGen automated NoC IP generation.





"The recognition of FlexGen with the 'AI Engineering Innovation Award' is a testament to the incredible momentum we’re witnessing in the AI landscape and the advancements Arteris is making to shape its future,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO, Arteris. “With the launch of FlexGen, we've tackled the industry’s toughest challenge: designing complex, high-performance NoCs for AI-driven SoCs and chiplets. We're committed to successfully enabling more chip designers, regardless of their prior NoC experience, to automate critical aspects of NoC creation that deliver excellent quality and optimize performance and efficiency.”





The AI Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence market. With over 5,000 nominations from all over the world received in 2025, the program highlights breakthrough solutions that are driving meaningful advancement across various industries, including Internet-of-Things, FinTech, CleanTech, Cybersecurity, EdTech, MarTech, AgTech, Digital Health, and of course Artificial Intelligence.





Arteris’ innovative product portfolio, including FlexGen smart NoC IP, enables the acceleration of AI silicon designs. Learn more at



arteris.com



.







About Arteris







Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at



arteris.com



.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







Media Contact:





Gina Jacobs





Arteris





+1 408 560 3044







newsroom@arteris.com







