Arteris, Inc. Licenses FlexNoC 5 IP to Whalechip for Advanced Near-Memory Computing Architecture

Arteris licenses FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP to Whalechip for advanced near-memory computing ASIC designs.

Quiver AI Summary

Arteris, Inc. announced that Whalechip has licensed its FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip interconnect IP to design a custom ASIC for advanced near-memory computing architecture, addressing memory access bottlenecks in modern chips. Whalechip focuses on developing custom ASICs and system-level solutions to enhance memory computing. Alex Yang, COO of Whalechip, highlighted Arteris as an industry leader, noting the importance of their technology in achieving innovative ASIC designs for applications like AI and autonomous driving. Arteris' FlexNoC 5 IP is designed to improve SoC design efficiency by minimizing development time and power usage while optimizing performance and die size. Arteris is recognized for its contributions to creating high-performance, power-efficient semiconductor solutions.

Potential Positives

Arteris secured a significant licensing agreement with Whalechip for its FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip interconnect IP, indicating strong demand for their technology in advanced computing applications.

The partnership will enhance Arteris' presence in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and cloud computing.

FlexNoC 5 technology promises to optimize SoC design efficiency, reducing development time and costs while improving performance—a critical advantage in the competitive semiconductor market.

Endorsements from Whalechip’s COO underscore Arteris’ reputation as an industry leader and trusted technology provider in semiconductor solutions.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on a partnership with Whalechip may signify limited direct demand for Arteris' own products in the competitive AI semiconductor market.



The focus on a single technology (FlexNoC 5) raises concerns about the company’s diversification and resilience against market changes.



Potential challenges in meeting increasing customer expectations as the AI market rapidly evolves, which could impact Arteris’ reputation if they fail to deliver on promises.

FAQ

What is Arteris, Inc. known for?

Arteris, Inc. is a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, particularly in network-on-chip technologies.

Who has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 technology?

Whalechip has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip interconnect IP for their custom ASIC designs.

What applications will the FlexNoC 5 IP support?

FlexNoC 5 will support applications including AI, autonomous driving, cloud servers, and blockchain computing.

How does FlexNoC 5 improve semiconductor design?

FlexNoC 5 improves design by minimizing development time, enhancing performance, reducing power consumption, and minimizing die size.

Where can I learn more about FlexNoC technology?

More information about FlexNoC technology can be found at arteris.com/FlexNoC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CAMPBELL, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market reshaped by the compute demands of AI, Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced that Whalechip has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Arteris’ physically aware NoC IP will be used in the design of a custom ASIC that will enable advanced near-memory computing (NMC) architecture.





Memory access remains a bottleneck for many modern chips. Whalechip specializes in developing custom ASICs, processors, and computing system-level solutions that advance the future of memory computing.





“Arteris is the proven industry leader for system IP with innovative and reliable technology such as FlexNoC 5 that will enable us to deliver on our custom ASIC vision,” said Alex Yang, COO of Whalechip. “The best-in-class NoC technology and expert support from Arteris will be instrumental in our silicon designs for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, cloud servers interconnected computing, and blockchain computing power infrastructure layer.”





“Our FlexNoC 5 IP technology is enabling power-efficient and performance-optimized AI SoCs across the globe,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are pleased to support Whalechip with their NMC designs focused on computational efficiency in AI applications, helping to deliver the optimal balance of power, performance, and area that is required to deliver advanced computing for today’s market.”





FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP enables efficient, high-performance network-on-chip (NoC) designs for complex SoCs. It improves SoC design success with its advanced physical awareness capability that minimizes development time, improves performance, lowers power consumption, and minimizes die size for applications such as AI. Learn more at



arteris.com/FlexNoC



.







About Arteris







Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at



arteris.com



.







About Whalechip







WHALECHIP Co., Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor and system solutions provider dedicated to technological innovation. They specialize in the development of HPC ASICs and processors and deliver HPC computing system-level solutions. Learn more at





www.whalechip.com





.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







Media Contact:





Gina Jacobs





Arteris





+1 408 560 3044







newsroom@arteris.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.