Arteris, Inc. Launches Magillem Packaging to Streamline Semiconductor Design Process

Arteris, Inc. launches Magillem Packaging software to enhance semiconductor design efficiency by automating IP packaging and integration.

Arteris, Inc. has announced the launch of Magillem Packaging, a new software aimed at simplifying and accelerating the chip design process, particularly for advanced technologies in AI and edge devices. As semiconductor designs grow in complexity, Magillem Packaging automates the labor-intensive task of assembling and reusing existing technology, enabling engineering teams to work more efficiently. The software adheres to the latest IEEE 1685 (IP-XACT) standard, ensuring compliance and data consistency while facilitating the packaging of IP blocks, both new and legacy. Arteris intends this product to enhance productivity for their partners and clients, ultimately helping them develop advanced silicon technologies faster and with fewer errors.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Magillem Packaging positions Arteris, Inc. as an innovator in the semiconductor industry, addressing growing complexities in chip design.

The software enhances productivity for engineering teams by automating a significant part of the chip design process, aiming to reduce errors and accelerate development timelines.

Magillem Packaging's compatibility with industry standards such as IEEE 1685 ensures reliability and integration with existing tools, appealing to a wide range of semiconductor companies.

The press release highlights partnerships with notable companies like Andes Technology and MIPS, indicating strong industry collaboration and endorsement of Arteris' solutions.

Potential Negatives

Magillem Packaging may indicate that previous solutions did not fully meet market needs, suggesting potential deficiencies in Arteris's earlier products.



The announcement of a new product may draw attention to competitive offerings, highlighting pressures Arteris faces in a rapidly evolving semiconductor market.



The complex nature of semiconductor design, mentioned in the release, could imply ongoing challenges for Arteris in future product development and support.

FAQ

What is Magillem Packaging from Arteris?

Magillem Packaging is a software product designed to simplify and speed up semiconductor chip design by automating the assembly of existing technology.

How does Magillem Packaging improve semiconductor design?

It automates the integration of IP blocks, enhancing productivity, reducing errors, and allowing faster development of advanced technologies.

What industries can benefit from Magillem Packaging?

Industries such as AI data centers, edge devices, and other semiconductor sectors can benefit from the efficiencies provided by Magillem Packaging.

Is Magillem Packaging compatible with existing industry standards?

Yes, it is based on the IEEE 1685 (IP-XACT) standard and supports both legacy and modern versions for seamless integration.

Who is the target audience for Magillem Packaging?

Magillem Packaging targets semiconductor companies and engineering teams looking to streamline their chip design processes and improve efficiency.

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced the immediate availability of Magillem Packaging, a new software product designed to simplify and speed up the process of building advanced chips used in everything from AI data centers to edge devices.





As chip design becomes increasingly complex with more components, higher performance demands and tighter timelines, Magillem Packaging helps engineering teams work faster and more efficiently by automating one of the most time-consuming parts of the design process: assembling and reusing existing technology.





“The soaring count of silicon IP blocks, expanding AI compute, scaling of subsystem IPs, and rapid growth of chiplets are all driving unprecedented integration challenges in semiconductor design,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Magillem Packaging streamlines this complexity, automating IP readiness and assembly to boost productivity and help our partners and customers deliver advanced technologies faster.”





Magillem Packaging enables IP teams to quickly and reliably package and prepare hundreds or even thousands of components for integration into a chiplet or SoC, including new, existing or third-party IP blocks. Based on the latest version of the IEEE 1685 (IP-XACT) standard, Magillem Packaging works seamlessly with industry tools and silicon IP, helping companies keep up with increasing design demands while reducing costly errors and delays.





Key Capabilities of Magillem Packaging from Arteris:









IP Reuse



with comprehensive IP, subsystem and chiplet packaging in a reusable format including configuration, implementation and verification for incremental and full packaging with a proven methodology.



with comprehensive IP, subsystem and chiplet packaging in a reusable format including configuration, implementation and verification for incremental and full packaging with a proven methodology.





Correct-by-construction IEEE 1685-2022 generation



without requiring any pre-requisite IP-XACT expertise, while standard compliance and data consistency are ensured by construction and assessed with a built-in Magillem checkers suite.



without requiring any pre-requisite IP-XACT expertise, while standard compliance and data consistency are ensured by construction and assessed with a built-in Magillem checkers suite.





Scalable and fully automated



generation of IP packaging for both reused and new IP blocks, with support for legacy 2009 and 2014 versions of IEEE 1685 standard, with intuitive graphical editors enabling fast viewing and editing of IP block descriptions.















The new software builds on Arteris’ proven approach to design automation and complements its broader suite of products used by many of the world’s top semiconductor companies.





Learn more at



arteris.com/MagillemPackaging.







“Andes Technology is recognized for our comprehensive family of RISC-V processor IP and customization tools that empower customers to easily differentiate their SoC designs,” said Marc Evans, director of business development & marketing at Andes Technology Corporation. “The latest IP-XACT 2022 specifications enable structured automation, optimizing IP packaging and integration. Magillem Packaging complements Andes’ commitment to streamlined workflows, enabling faster and more reliable SoC development.”





"The MIPS Atlas portfolio is engineered for high-efficiency compute in autonomous, industrial, and embedded AI applications, where rapid integration and design reuse are critical," said Drew Barbier, VP & GM of the IP Business Unit at MIPS. "Arteris Magillem Packaging, with its automation of IP-XACT 2022-compliant packaging and support for industry standards, aligns with customer needs to accelerate SoC development. Together, we empower customers to streamline IP integration, reduce design complexity, and bring innovative silicon to market faster."







About Arteris







Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at



arteris.com



.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at









https://www.arteris.com/trademarks









are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Gina Jacobs





Arteris





+1 408 560 3044







newsroom@arteris.com





