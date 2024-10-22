News & Insights

Artemis Resources Reports Strong Cash Inflow for Q3 2024

October 22, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has reported a positive financial quarter ending September 2024, highlighting a net cash inflow from financing activities of $1.589 million. Despite incurring costs in exploration, evaluation, and administration, the company’s strategic equity issuance has bolstered its cash reserves, signaling a confident stance for future growth. Investors will be keen to watch how Artemis leverages this financial position to drive its exploration endeavors forward.

