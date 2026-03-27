Artelo Biosciences Stock Skyrockets 205%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) are skyrocketing about 205 percent on Friday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to influence the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $9.63 on the Nasdaq, up 205.33 percent. The stock opened at $7.99 and has climbed as high as $12.45 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.15 to $85.80.

ARTL closed yesterday's trading at $3.19.

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