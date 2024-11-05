Artelo Biosciences announces acceptance of ART26.12 into NIH PSPP program

Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced that ART26.12, the Company’s lead clinical FABP inhibitor, has been accepted into the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term, HEAL, Initiative’s Preclinical Screening Platform for Pain, PSPP. The HEAL Initiative is an NIH-wide effort to accelerate scientific solutions to the overdose epidemic, including opioid and stimulant use disorders, and the crisis of pain. Launched in April 2018, the initiative is focused on improving prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction, and enhancing pain management.

