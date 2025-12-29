ARS Pharma Receives Approval For Neffy In China, Expanding Global Reach

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) announced that China's NMPA has approved neffy, the first and only needle-free epinephrine nasal spray, for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions in adults and children weighing 30 kg or more.

Pediatrix Therapeutics, which has a license from ARS Pharma to market neffy in China, expects the product to be available in the spring of 2026.

Neffy is already approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, where it serves as a needle-free alternative to epinephrine auto-injectors.

For the third quarter of 2025, neffy generated $31.3 million in net product revenue compared to $0.57 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company noted that the neffy's simple, needle-free design may helo reduce delays in epinephrine administration, a major barrier in managing severe allergic reactions. With China representing a large population at risk for anaphylaxis and lacking community-use epinephrine products, the approval significantly expands neffy'sglobal marketopportunity.

SPRY has traded between $6.66 and $18.90 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $11.45, up 0.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.