ArrowMark Financial Corp. Reports Estimated Net Asset Value of $22.22 as of June 30, 2025

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced an estimated NAV of $22.22 for June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced that its estimated and unaudited net asset value (NAV) as of June 30, 2025, is $22.22. This figure does not fully reflect the company’s financial condition for that period. ArrowMark Financial, a SEC-registered non-diversified closed-end fund traded on NASDAQ under the symbol BANX, focuses on providing current income for its shareholders, primarily through investments in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. The fund is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC, and potential investors are advised to consider the associated risks and review the company's investment objectives and performance reports, which are available on its website and the SEC’s site.

Potential Positives

ArrowMark Financial reported an estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) of $22.22 as of June 30, 2025, providing investors with a clear valuation metric for assessing the company's financial health.



The company's focus on regulatory capital securities positions it to potentially generate stable income, appealing to income-focused investors.



ArrowMark Financial is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which enhances its visibility and credibility among investors.



The press release highlights the services available to investors, including access to regulatory filings and contact information for inquiries, promoting transparency and shareholder communication.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial condition and performance.

The statement that there is no assurance the investment objective will be achieved indicates potential challenges in meeting investor expectations.

The extensive list of risks, including market, management, and credit risks, could deter potential investors from considering the investment.

FAQ

What is ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “BANX.”

What was BANX’s estimated NAV as of June 30, 2025?

BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value was $22.22 as of June 30, 2025.

What is the investment objective of ArrowMark Financial?

The investment objective of ArrowMark Financial is to provide shareholders with current income.

Who manages ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

Where can I find more information about BANX?

More information can be found at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or by contacting Destra at 877.855.3434.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BANX Data Alerts

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $84,810 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $45,396 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANA STAGGS (President) purchased 149 shares for an estimated $2,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DENVER, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of June 30, 2025, was $22.22.





This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended June 30, 2025.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at BANX@destracapital.com.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at







www.sec.gov







and on the BANX’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.