Arrowhead Posts FY2025 Results

(RTTNews) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), which recently transitioned into a commercial-stage company, has announced financial results for its 2025 fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

The company received FDA approval for its lead asset, REDEMPLO, as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome as recently as November 19, 2025.

Familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) is a rare genetic disorder affecting an estimated 6,500 people in the U.S., characterised by extremely elevated triglycerides levels that greatly increase the risk of recurrent and potentially fatal pancreatitis.

Revenue for the year ended September 30, 2025, soared to $829 million from $3.55 million in the prior year, primarily driven by increased revenue recognition associated with the Sarepta, Sanofi, and GSK license agreements. The company has not yet generated any revenue from product sales.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, in fiscal 2025 from $599.5 million, or $5.00 per share, in fiscal 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments stood at $781.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Total assets rose to $1.25 billion, while stockholders' equity more than doubled to $466 million.

Beyond REDEMPLO, Arrowhead's pipeline spans investigational drugs targeting cardiometabolic, liver, pulmonary, muscular, and CNS diseases.

The company is also evaluating REDEMPLO in a phase 3 trial in adult participants with severe hypertriglyceridemia and in a phase 2 trial for dyslipidemia.

Zodasiran, the company's investigational RNAi therapeutic being developed as a potential treatment for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, is also under a Phase 3 clinical trial.

ARWR has traded in the range of $9.57 to $46.92 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $46.90, up 0.24%.

