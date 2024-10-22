News & Insights

Stocks

Arrow Minerals Partners with Baosteel to Boost Iron Ore Project

October 22, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Baosteel for potential mine gate sales of iron ore, leveraging access to the strategic Simandou port and rail infrastructure. The company is moving ahead with metallurgical testwork at its Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, aimed at refining processing methods and understanding the project’s financial viability. This partnership and ongoing testwork could potentially accelerate Arrow’s development in the competitive iron ore market.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.