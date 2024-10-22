Arrow Minerals Partners with Baosteel to Boost Iron Ore Project

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Baosteel for potential mine gate sales of iron ore, leveraging access to the strategic Simandou port and rail infrastructure. The company is moving ahead with metallurgical testwork at its Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, aimed at refining processing methods and understanding the project’s financial viability. This partnership and ongoing testwork could potentially accelerate Arrow’s development in the competitive iron ore market.

