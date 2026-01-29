Arrow Financial Corp. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.013 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $4.472 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $54.610 million from $50.901 million last year.

Arrow Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.013 Mln. vs. $4.472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $54.610 Mln vs. $50.901 Mln last year.

