Arrow Financial Corp. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.49 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $6.31 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arrow Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.10 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $53.79 million from $50.36 million last year.

Arrow Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.49 Mln. vs. $6.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $53.79 Mln vs. $50.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.