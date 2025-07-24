Arrow Financial Corp. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.81 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $8.60 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $51.57 million from $47.97 million last year.

Arrow Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

