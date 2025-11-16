Arrow Financial (AROW) Price Target Increased by 17.54% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for Arrow Financial (NasdaqGS:AROW) has been revised to $34.17 / share. This is an increase of 17.54% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.84 to a high of $35.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from the latest reported closing price of $30.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROW is 0.04%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 9,941K shares. The put/call ratio of AROW is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrow Financial holds 1,857K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 46.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 5.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 449K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 48.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 324K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.