Arrow Electronics sings new agreement with Broadcom for VMware solutions

Arrow Electronics (ARW) signed a new agreement with Broadcom (AVGO) for the distribution of VMware solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Under the new agreement, Arrow will deliver VMware private cloud infrastructure solutions through its ArrowSphere platform, including VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware vSphere Foundation, VMware vSAN and VMware vSphere Standard. Channel partners can benefit from immediate access to Arrow’s personalized assistance, training programs, and certified resources as part of its high-quality support services that span the commercial IT lifecycle.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ARW:
- Arrow Electronics price target lowered to $120 from $141 at Truist
- Arrow Electronics price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Raymond James
- Arrow Electronics Sees Mixed Q3 Results, Plans Restructure
- Arrow Electronics reports Q3 EPS $2.38, consensus $2.22
- Arrow Electronics sees Q4 EPS $2.48-$2.68 , consensus $3.42
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.