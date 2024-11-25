Arrow Electronics sings new agreement with Broadcom for VMware solutions

Arrow Electronics (ARW) signed a new agreement with Broadcom (AVGO) for the distribution of VMware solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Under the new agreement, Arrow will deliver VMware private cloud infrastructure solutions through its ArrowSphere platform, including VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware vSphere Foundation, VMware vSAN and VMware vSphere Standard. Channel partners can benefit from immediate access to Arrow’s personalized assistance, training programs, and certified resources as part of its high-quality support services that span the commercial IT lifecycle.

