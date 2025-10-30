Arrow Electronics Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $109.19 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $100.57 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.73 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $7.712 billion from $6.823 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109.19 Mln. vs. $100.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $7.712 Bln vs. $6.823 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.44 - $3.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.80 - $8.40 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.