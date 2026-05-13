Arrow Electronics Authorized To Buy Back Up To $1 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) on Wednesday said its board has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion, effective May 12, 2026, replacing the current plan.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, which sources and engineers technology solutions for manufacturers and service providers, rose more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $201.46 on Tuesday.

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