Arrow Electronics (ARW) Upgrades Its ArrowSphere Platform

Arrow Electronics ARW has upgraded its ArrowSphere platform into a comprehensive digital solution for its customers in North America. This upgraded platform, driven by customer feedback, gives channel partners and vendors easy access to ARW’s services through one interface.



The improved ArrowSphere platform introduces several new features. The ArrowSphere Marketplace is a digital hub where partners can quote, purchase and manage solutions from the company's entire lineup in North America, now with a faster "register a deal" function.



ArrowSphere Deploy is a set of advanced tools for assessing cloud environments and addressing issues related to cost, security and compliance. It also automates product deployment across major hyperscaler clouds.



ArrowSphere Cloud has been updated with new dashboards focusing on security, cost optimization and sustainability. This includes a unique sustainability dashboard, allowing partners to track their carbon footprint in the cloud and monitor progress toward environmental goals.



In the near future, additional features, such as a renewal management application for hardware maintenance and software support, will be added to enhance the platform's capabilities.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

ArrowSphere’s Constant Innovation to Fend Off Competition

The company’s upgraded platform is very user-friendly and acts as a central dashboard, collecting data from different sources into one place for easy management.



ArrowSphere combines many powerful applications into a single platform. It helps businesses work more efficiently with fewer steps and offers personalized support tailored to each customer's needs and preferences. It recently added more supporting tools and multi-cloud monitoring to its platform.



Arrow Electronics has been constantly investing in Innovation, which helps it stay ahead of its competition. New features have always helped Arrowsphere stay relevant and appealing to customers.



This constant innovation is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $29.46 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.53 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.65%.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 2.8% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 9.5% due to tough competition from giants like International Business Machines IBM, Datadog DDOG and HashiCorp HCP.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IBM Cloud Orchestrator offers a unified, adaptable and automated approach to integrating cloud services with the organization's data center policies, procedures and infrastructure across different information technology (IT) areas. It provides a set of tools for creating and enforcing business rules and IT policies, enabling the automation of tasks across intricate cloud environments, both automatically and manually.



Datadog is recognized as a leading monitoring and observability tool, gathering metrics and events throughout the entire DevOps stack. Datadog Cloud Cost Management helps improve cloud spending by giving engineers important cost information and detailed data on resources like CPU, memory and requests.



Terraform, developed by HashiCorp, is a widely used open-source tool for managing infrastructure as code. It stands out as one of the top choices among cloud infrastructure and DevOps tools. With Terraform, users can safely and effectively construct, modify and track cloud infrastructure by automating provisioning and resource handling.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.