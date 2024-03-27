Arrow Electronics (ARW) Introduces Intelligent Vision Ecosystem

Arrow Electronics ARW has introduced an intelligent vision ecosystem by using a standardized module called the onsemi Imager Access System (IAS). The module is used for developing smart vision solutions for robots, machine vision and commercial cameras, making it easier to design products that use image sensors.



To simplify the process of designing products with image sensors, Arrow Electronics is adopting the onsemi IAS module standard. This systematizes different technology components to connect, making it easier to create products.



The onsemi Hyperlux LP sensors are highly efficient and small, making them perfect for smart home, office and robotics applications. The newest addition to this family, the AR0830 sensor, offers high performance and rich features, and it is now available in ARW's IAS module, making it easier for customers to create cameras with top-notch design.



Arrow Electronics, along with its partners like eInfochips and onsemi, developed drivers that allow Appletec's IAS modules to work smoothly with popular embedded processors. This collaboration simplifies the integration process for customers, reducing the effort needed to develop camera systems.

The company has been using artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of products to offer comprehensive solutions in order to reduce risk, cost and development time for its customers.

ARW’s Efforts in AI to Aid Top-Line Growth

Arrow Electronics recently introduced ArrowSphere Assistant, a smart cloud business helper designed to help channel partners who manage their cloud business through ArrowSphere Cloud. This AI-powered tool, backed by Microsoft MSFT Azure AI, aims to uncover new business chances, boost efficiency and generate revenues for partners.



ArrowSphere Assistant simplifies tasks for channel partners, allowing them to make quicker decisions and provide better cloud services to customers.



Arrow Electronics is committed to creating Edge Labs, a special hub to help customers speed up the development of smart devices at the edge. Edge Labs will focus on using AI solutions in various areas, such as security, healthcare, robotics, cameras and IoT applications to make it easier for innovators to adopt Edge AI technology.



These constant innovations in AI are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $29.46 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.53 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.65%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 3.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 12% due to tough competition from giants like International Business Machines IBM and HashiCorp HCP.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IBM Cloud Orchestrator is a tool that helps organizations blend cloud services with their own data center rules and systems. It streamlines tasks by providing tools to create and enforce business rules and IT policies across complex cloud setups. IBM Power is tailored for demanding tasks like AI, offering a platform to run critical workloads securely. Specifically, IBM Power Virtual Server offers a flexible and scalable solution to run important tasks, including AI, seamlessly between on-premises and cloud environments.



Terraform, created by HashiCorp, is a popular open-source tool for managing infrastructure using code. It is highly regarded among cloud infrastructure and DevOps tools, standing as a top pick for many users. HashiCorp and Microsoft have collaborated to develop Terraform modules that align with Microsoft's Azure Well-Architected Framework and its best practices. Customers can create, secure and activate OpenAI applications on Azure using HashiCorp Terraform and Vault.

