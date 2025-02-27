ARRAY Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with $915.8 Million in Revenue and Strategic Growth Initiatives

ARRAY Technologies reported Q4 2024 revenue of $275.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million, and a net loss of $141.2 million.
Quiver AI Summary
ARRAY Technologies, a leader in solar tracking technology, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a revenue of $275.2 million for the fourth quarter and $915.8 million for the full year, with gross margins of 28.5% and 32.5% respectively. The company incurred a significant net loss to common shareholders, totaling $(141.2) million in the fourth quarter, largely attributed to non-cash impairment charges related to its 2022 acquisition of STI. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $45.2 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share stood at $0.16. Looking ahead, ARRAY anticipates revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year for 2025, projecting first-quarter revenues between $260 million and $270 million. Despite facing operational challenges such as permitting delays and labor shortages in the U.S., ARRAY remains optimistic about future demands for utility-scale solar energy. The company ended 2024 with an order book valued at $2.0 billion, demonstrating strong market traction and a commitment to enhancing product efficiency through innovative technologies.
Potential Positives
- ARRAY reported a significant increase in adjusted gross margin to 34.1% for the full year 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency.
- The company finished 2024 with a robust order book of $2 billion, reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth in executed contracts and awarded orders.
- ARRAY achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $173.6 million for the full year 2024, highlighting solid profitability amidst challenging market conditions.
- For 2025, ARRAY expects over 20% year-on-year revenue growth, demonstrating optimism about future demand in the utility-scale solar energy market.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net losses to common shareholders of $(141.2) million for Q4 2024 and $(296.1) million for the full year, indicating financial distress.
- Inclusion of a $74.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and a $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 acquisition, suggesting a potential overvaluation of past acquisitions.
- Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased to $0.16 for Q4 2024 and $0.60 for the full year 2024, both lower compared to previous periods, raising concerns about profitability trends.
FAQ
What were ARRAY Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?
ARRAY Technologies reported revenue of $275.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
How did ARRAY perform financially for the full year 2024?
For the full year 2024, ARRAY Technologies achieved revenue of $915.8 million and a net loss of $296.1 million.
What impact did the STI acquisition have on ARRAY's financial results?
The STI acquisition contributed to ARRAY's financial results, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $236 million in 2024.
What is ARRAY's revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025?
ARRAY anticipates revenue between $260 million and $270 million for the first quarter of 2025.
What are ARRAY's growth expectations for 2025?
ARRAY expects over 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 2025, despite market headwinds.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ARRY Insider Trading Activity
$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
- NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 7,433,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,899,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,282,916 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,908,812
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,036,628 shares (+294.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,421,233
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,282,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,261,200
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,466,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,940,359
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 3,020,200 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,242,008
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,936,304 shares (+2469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,735,276
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $275.2 million
Gross Margin of 28.5%
Adjusted gross margin
(1)
of 29.8%
Net loss to common shareholders of $(141.2) million
Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $74.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 STI acquisition
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
of $45.2 million
Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(0.93)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
(1)
of $0.16
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $915.8 million
Gross Margin of 32.5%
Adjusted gross margin
(1)
of 34.1%
Net loss to common shareholders of $(296.1) million
Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $236.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 STI acquisition
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
of $173.6 million
Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(1.95)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
(1)
of $0.60
Free cash flow
(1)
of $135.4 million
Total executed contracts and awarded orders at December 31, 2024 were $2.0 billion
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“ARRAY delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, we exceeded the mid-point of our fourth quarter revenue guidance and achieved record gross margin on the full year. Our ongoing focus on operational execution continues to translate into robust profitability and healthy cash flow. We finished 2024 with an orderbook of $2 billion, representing 10% year-on-year growth. We are pleased with our results, which delivered significant progress in both market share and commercial growth. Thank you to our employees for their continued focus and hard work. Additionally, we are on track to deliver 100% domestic content solar trackers by the first half of 2025. Our OmniTrack™ product continues to gain traction in the market, and now accounts for over 20% of our orderbook. We are excited about our investment in Swap Robotics, a disruptive technology driving automation in PV installations. We believe the integration of Swap Robotics technology into our product portfolio will drive project efficiencies and cost savings for our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin G. Hostetler.
Mr. Hostetler continued, “While persistent headwinds, including permitting and interconnection delays, shortages of high-voltage circuit breakers and transformers, and labor constraints—continue to impact project timelines in the United States, we experienced the market stabilizing by year-end, in contrast to the delays experienced in the middle of the year. In Europe, we anticipate modest growth in 2025 as we are well positioned to capture additional market share. However, in Brazil, macro factors such as currency devaluation, volatile interest rates, and newly introduced tariffs on solar components have impacted growth. For 2025, at the midpoint of our guidance, ARRAY expects to deliver over 20% year-over-year revenue growth. We are optimistic about future demand growth for utility-scale solar energy both domestically and internationally and confident that our value proposition in the industry will continue to propel growth for years to come.”
First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance
Given the uncertainty in the utility-scale solar energy market and headwinds we experienced during 2024 which pushed out project timelines, we are providing guidance for the first quarter of 2025. It is not our intention to provide quarterly guidance in the future. For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company expects:
Revenue to be in the range of $260 million to $270 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(2)
to be in the range of 11% to 13%
For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects:
Revenue to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
(2)
to be in the range of $180 million to $200 million
Adjusted net income per share
(2)
to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70
Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call Information
ARRAY has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be discussed during the conference call hosted by management today (February 27, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international) and entering the passcode 13750627 or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations sections of the Company’s website at
http://ir.arraytechinc.com
. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international) with the passcode 13750627. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 13, 2025. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website immediately following the call.
About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.
ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Keith Jennings
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com
Media Contact:
Nicole Stewart
505-589-8257
Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology or product developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “designed to” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
ARRAY’s actual results and the timing of events could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation: changes in growth or rate of growth in demand for solar energy projects; competitive pressures within our industry; factors affecting viability and demand for solar energy, including but not limited to, the retail price of electricity, availability of in-demand components like high voltage breakers, various policies related to the permitting and interconnection costs of solar plants, and the availability of incentives for solar energy and solar energy production systems, which makes it difficult to predict our future prospects; competition from conventional and renewable energy sources; a loss of one or more of our significant customers, their inability to perform under their contracts, or their default in payment; a drop in the price of electricity derived from the utility grid or from alternative energy sources; fluctuations in our results of operations across fiscal periods, which could make our future performance difficult to predict and could cause our results of operations for a particular period to fall below expectations; any increase in interest rates, or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets, which could make it difficult for customers to finance the cost of a solar energy system; existing electric utility industry policies and regulations, and any subsequent changes or new related policies and regulations, may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar energy systems, which may significantly reduce demand for our products or harm our ability to compete; the interruption of the flow of materials from international vendors, which could disrupt our supply chain, including as a result of the imposition of new and/or additional duties, tariffs and other charges or restrictions on imports and exports; changes in the global trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs or other import restrictions; geopolitical, macroeconomic and other market conditions unrelated to our operating performance including but not limited to a pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, conflict in the Middle East, and inflation and interest rates; our ability to convert our orders in backlog into revenue; the reduction, elimination or expiration, or our failure to optimize the benefits of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy and solar energy, particularly in relation to our competitors; failure to, or incurrence of significant costs in order to, obtain, maintain, protect, defend or enforce, our intellectual property and other proprietary right; delays in construction projects and any failure to manage our inventory; significant changes in the cost of raw materials; disruptions to transportation and logistics, including increases in shipping costs; defects or performance problems in our products, which could result in loss of customers, reputational damage and decreased revenue; delays, disruptions or quality control problems in our product development operations; our ability to retain our key personnel or failure to attract additional qualified personnel; additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks due to our continued planned expansion into new markets; cybersecurity or other data incidents, including unauthorized disclosure of personal or sensitive data or theft of confidential information; a failure to maintain an effective system of integrated internal controls over financial reporting; our substantial indebtedness, risks related to actual or threatened public health epidemics, pandemics, outbreaks or crises; changes to laws and regulations, including changes to tax laws and regulations, that are applied adversely to us or our customers, including our ability to optimize those changes brought about by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act or any repeal thereof; and the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website, www.arraytechinc.com.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Non-GAAP
Financial
Information
This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, Adjusted general and administrative expense and Free cash flow.
We define Adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus (i) amortization of developed technology and (ii) other costs if applicable. We define Adjusted gross margin as Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) other expense, net, (ii) foreign currency (gain) loss, net, (iii) preferred dividends and accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) income tax (benefit) expense, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) amortization of intangibles, (viii) amortization of developed technology, (ix) equity-based compensation, (x) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xi) impairment of long-lived assets, (xii) goodwill impairment, (xiii) certain legal expenses, and (xiv) other costs. We define Adjusted net income as net income (loss) to common shareholders plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of developed technology, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iv) preferred accretion, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of long-lived assets, (viii) goodwill impairment, (ix) certain legal expenses, (x) other costs, and (xi) income tax (benefit) expense adjustments. We define Adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less (i) equity based compensation, (ii) certain legal expenses, (iii) other costs and (iv) income tax expense adjustments. We define Free cash flow as Cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets.
A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items (“non-GAAP”) is included within this presentation. We calculate net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) to common shareholders divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period and we define Adjusted net income per share as Adjusted net income (as detailed above) divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Among other limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income on a supplemental basis.
You should review the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted gross profit and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
(1)
A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its Non-GAAP measure is included below.
(2)
A reconciliation of projected Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, revaluation of the fair-value of our contingent consideration, and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. As such, for our 2025 outlook, we have not included estimates for these items and are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
362,992
$
249,080
Restricted cash
1,149
—
Accounts receivable, net
275,838
332,152
Inventories
200,818
161,964
Prepaid expenses and other
157,927
89,085
Total current assets
998,724
832,281
Property, plant and equipment, net
26,222
27,893
Goodwill
160,189
435,591
Other intangible assets, net
181,409
354,389
Deferred income tax assets
17,754
15,870
Other assets
41,701
40,717
Total assets
$
1,425,999
$
1,706,741
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
172,368
$
119,498
Accrued expenses and other
91,183
70,211
Accrued warranty reserve
2,063
2,790
Income tax payable
5,227
5,754
Deferred revenue
119,775
66,488
Current portion of contingent consideration
1,193
1,427
Current portion of debt
30,714
21,472
Other current liabilities
15,291
48,051
Total current liabilities
437,814
335,691
Deferred income tax liabilities
21,398
66,858
Contingent consideration, net of current portion
7,868
8,936
Other long-term liabilities
18,684
20,428
Long-term warranty
4,830
3,372
Long-term debt, net of current portion
646,570
660,948
Total liabilities
1,137,164
1,096,233
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 460,920 and 432,759 issued, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million at both dates
406,931
351,260
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates
—
—
Common stock $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 151,951,652 and 151,242,120 shares issued at respective dates
151
151
Additional paid-in capital
297,780
344,517
Accumulated deficit
(370,624
)
(130,230
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(45,403
)
44,810
Total stockholders’ equity
(118,096
)
259,248
Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
$
1,425,999
$
1,706,741
Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
275,232
$
341,615
$
915,807
$
1,576,551
Cost of revenue:
Cost of product and service revenue
193,273
253,746
603,572
1,146,442
Amortization of developed technology
3,640
3,640
14,558
14,558
Total cost of revenue
196,913
257,386
618,130
1,161,000
Gross profit
78,319
84,229
297,677
415,551
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
45,663
43,710
160,567
159,535
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
396
732
125
2,964
Depreciation and amortization
8,702
9,567
36,086
38,928
Long-lived assets impairment
91,904
—
91,904
—
—
Goodwill impairment
74,000
—
236,000
—
Total operating expenses
220,665
54,009
524,682
201,427
(Loss) income from operations
(142,346
)
30,220
(227,005
)
214,124
Other income (expense), net
654
(888
)
(1,008
)
(1,015
)
Interest income
4,092
2,206
16,777
8,330
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(3,442
)
(326
)
(4,515
)
(53
)
Interest expense
(9,007
)
(8,857
)
(34,825
)
(44,229
)
Total other (expense) income
(7,703
)
(7,865
)
(23,571
)
(36,967
)
(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit)
(150,049
)
22,355
(250,576
)
177,157
Income tax (benefit) expense
(23,146
)
3,013
(10,182
)
39,917
Net (loss) income
(126,903
)
19,342
(240,394
)
137,240
Preferred dividends and accretion
14,338
13,332
55,670
51,691
Net (loss) income to common shareholders
$
(141,241
)
$
6,010
$
(296,064
)
$
85,549
(Loss) income per common share
Basic
$
(0.93
)
$
0.04
$
(1.95
)
$
0.57
Diluted
$
(0.93
)
$
0.04
$
(1.95
)
$
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
151,944
151,175
151,754
150,942
Diluted
151,944
152,110
151,754
152,022
Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(126,903
)
$
19,342
$
(240,394
)
$
137,240
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Goodwill impairment
74,000
—
236,000
—
Impairment of long-lived assets
91,904
—
91,904
—
Provision for bad debts
(1,357
)
2,644
2,058
2,527
Deferred tax benefit
(30,371
)
(6,534
)
(37,650
)
(8,862
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,206
9,950
38,221
40,268
Amortization of developed technology
3,640
3,640
14,558
14,558
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,435
1,447
6,087
10,570
Gain on debt refinancing
—
(457
)
—
(457
)
Equity-based compensation
3,498
2,845
10,349
14,540
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
396
732
125
2,964
Warranty provision
3,127
1,075
3,163
4,666
Write-down of inventories
442
1,844
2,923
6,431
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(442
)
99,164
41,423
92,800
Inventories
(14,823
)
54,189
(44,787
)
66,743
Income tax receivables
33
(3,156
)
(4,112
)
9
Prepaid expenses and other
(24,505
)
(8,700
)
(69,708
)
(10,840
)
Accounts payable
24,475
(52,097
)
58,180
(37,654
)
Accrued expenses and other
34,492
(10,019
)
(436
)
5,325
Income tax payable
3,790
2,666
(863
)
1,936
Lease liabilities
(2,894
)
9,227
(8,624
)
1,177
Deferred revenue
8,443
(33,821
)
55,563
(111,986
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,586
93,981
153,980
231,955
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,701
)
(5,374
)
(7,305
)
(16,989
)
Retirement/disposal of property, plant and equipment
(4
)
168
34
168
Cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets
(11,276
)
—
(11,276
)
—
SAFE Investment
(3,000
)
—
(3,000
)
—
Sale of equity investment
—
—
11,975
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,981
)
(5,206
)
(9,572
)
(16,821
)
Financing activities
Series A equity issuance costs
—
—
—
(1,509
)
Tax withholding related to vesting of equity-based compensation
(18
)
—
(1,752
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of other debt
74,035
2,795
93,059
63,311
Principal payments on term loan facility
(1,075
)
(1,075
)
(4,300
)
(74,300
)
Principal payments on other debt
(72,545
)
(19,039
)
(97,424
)
(88,063
)
Contingent consideration payments
—
—
(1,427
)
(1,200
)
Net cash used in financing activities
397
(17,319
)
(11,844
)
(101,761
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances
(10,233
)
3,614
(17,503
)
1,806
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
31,769
75,070
115,061
115,179
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
332,372
174,010
249,080
133,901
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
364,141
$
249,080
$
364,141
$
249,080
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
8,989
$
8,995
$
38,655
$
43,949
Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds)
$
2,746
$
9,145
$
27,966
$
45,942
Non-cash investing and financing
Dividends accrued on Series A
$
(13,668
)
$
6,803
$
7,246
$
26,370
Array Technologies, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, General and Administrative Expense, and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
275,232
341,615
915,807
1,576,551
Cost of revenue
196,913
257,386
618,130
1,161,000
Gross profit
78,319
84,229
297,677
415,551
Gross margin
28.5
%
24.7
%
32.5
%
26.4
%
Amortization of developed technology
3,640
3,640
14,558
14,558
Adjusted gross profit
81,959
87,869
312,235
430,109
Adjusted gross margin
29.8
%
25.7
%
34.1
%
27.3
%
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss) income
$
(126,903
)
$
19,342
$
(240,394
)
$
137,240
Preferred dividends and accretion
14,338
13,332
55,670
51,691
Net (loss) income to common shareholders
$
(141,241
)
$
6,010
$
(296,064
)
$
85,549
Other expense, net
(4,746
)
(1,318
)
(15,769
)
(7,315
)
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
3,442
326
4,515
53
Preferred dividends and accretion
14,338
13,332
55,670
51,691
Interest expense
9,007
8,857
34,825
44,229
Income tax (benefit) expense
(23,146
)
3,013
(10,182
)
39,917
Depreciation expense
1,140
772
4,410
2,669
Amortization of intangibles
8,142
9,186
33,811
37,607
Amortization of developed technology
3,640
3,640
14,558
14,558
Equity-based compensation
3,498
2,648
10,349
14,578
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
396
732
125
2,964
Long-lived assets impairment
91,904
—
91,904
—
Goodwill impairment
74,000
—
236,000
—
Certain legal expenses
(a)
2,240
244
6,773
898
Other costs
(b)
2,586
736
2,628
736
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45,200
$
48,178
$
173,553
$
288,134
(a)
Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b)
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a regional tax dispute. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss) income
$
(126,903
)
$
19,342
$
(240,394
)
$
137,240
Preferred dividends and accretion
14,338
13,332
55,670
51,691
Net (loss) income to common shareholders
$
(141,241
)
$
6,010
$
(296,064
)
$
85,549
Amortization of intangibles
8,142
9,187
33,811
37,607
Amortization of developed technology
3,640
3,640
14,558
14,558
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,547
1,447
6,199
10,570
Preferred accretion
7,093
6,528
27,510
25,320
Equity based compensation
3,498
2,648
10,349
14,578
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
396
732
125
2,964
Impairment of long-lived assets
91,904
—
91,904
—
Goodwill impairment
74,000
—
236,000
—
Certain legal expenses
(a)
2,240
244
6,773
898
Other costs
(b)
2,586
736
2,628
736
Income tax expense adjustments
(c)
(28,688
)
(4,757
)
(42,596
)
(20,863
)
Adjusted net income
$
25,117
$
26,415
$
91,197
$
171,917
(Loss) income per common share
Basic
$
(0.93
)
$
0.04
$
(1.95
)
$
0.57
Diluted
$
(0.93
)
$
0.04
$
(1.95
)
$
0.56
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
151,944
151,175
151,754
150,942
Diluted
151,944
152,110
151,754
152,022
Adjusted net income per common share
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.60
$
1.14
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.17
$
0.60
$
1.13
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
151,944
151,175
151,754
150,942
Diluted
152,255
152,110
152,285
152,022
(a)
Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b)
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a tax dispute. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.
(c)
Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.
The following table reconciles General and administrative expense to Adjusted general and administrative expense:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
General and administrative expense
45,663
43,710
160,567
159,535
Equity based compensation
3,498
2,648
10,349
14,578
Certain legal expenses
(a)
2,240
244
6,773
898
Other costs
(b)
2,586
736
2,628
736
Income tax expense adjustments
(c)
(28,688
)
(4,757
)
(42,596
)
(20,863
)
Adjusted general and administrative expense
25,299
42,581
137,721
154,884
(a)
Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b)
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a tax dispute. For the Three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.
(c)
Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.
The following table reconciles new cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,586
93,981
153,980
231,955
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,701
)
(5,374
)
(7,305
)
(16,989
)
Cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets
(11,276
)
—
(11,276
)
—
Free cash flow
44,609
88,607
135,399
214,966
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.