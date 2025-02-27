ARRAY Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with $915.8 Million in Revenue and Strategic Growth Initiatives

ARRAY Technologies reported Q4 2024 revenue of $275.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million, and a net loss of $141.2 million.

ARRAY Technologies, a leader in solar tracking technology, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a revenue of $275.2 million for the fourth quarter and $915.8 million for the full year, with gross margins of 28.5% and 32.5% respectively. The company incurred a significant net loss to common shareholders, totaling $(141.2) million in the fourth quarter, largely attributed to non-cash impairment charges related to its 2022 acquisition of STI. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $45.2 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share stood at $0.16. Looking ahead, ARRAY anticipates revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year for 2025, projecting first-quarter revenues between $260 million and $270 million. Despite facing operational challenges such as permitting delays and labor shortages in the U.S., ARRAY remains optimistic about future demands for utility-scale solar energy. The company ended 2024 with an order book valued at $2.0 billion, demonstrating strong market traction and a commitment to enhancing product efficiency through innovative technologies.

ARRAY reported a significant increase in adjusted gross margin to 34.1% for the full year 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company finished 2024 with a robust order book of $2 billion, reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth in executed contracts and awarded orders.

ARRAY achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $173.6 million for the full year 2024, highlighting solid profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

For 2025, ARRAY expects over 20% year-on-year revenue growth, demonstrating optimism about future demand in the utility-scale solar energy market.

Significant net losses to common shareholders of $(141.2) million for Q4 2024 and $(296.1) million for the full year, indicating financial distress.

Inclusion of a $74.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and a $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 acquisition, suggesting a potential overvaluation of past acquisitions.

Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased to $0.16 for Q4 2024 and $0.60 for the full year 2024, both lower compared to previous periods, raising concerns about profitability trends.

What were ARRAY Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

ARRAY Technologies reported revenue of $275.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How did ARRAY perform financially for the full year 2024?

For the full year 2024, ARRAY Technologies achieved revenue of $915.8 million and a net loss of $296.1 million.

What impact did the STI acquisition have on ARRAY's financial results?

The STI acquisition contributed to ARRAY's financial results, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $236 million in 2024.

What is ARRAY's revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025?

ARRAY anticipates revenue between $260 million and $270 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What are ARRAY's growth expectations for 2025?

ARRAY expects over 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 2025, despite market headwinds.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue of $275.2 million



Revenue of $275.2 million



Gross Margin of 28.5%



Gross Margin of 28.5%



Adjusted gross margin



(1)



of 29.8%



Adjusted gross margin of 29.8%



Net loss to common shareholders of $(141.2) million





Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $74.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 STI acquisition







Net loss to common shareholders of $(141.2) million



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $45.2 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million



Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(0.93)



Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(0.93)



Adjusted net income per diluted share



(1)



of $0.16









Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue of $915.8 million



Revenue of $915.8 million



Gross Margin of 32.5%



Gross Margin of 32.5%



Adjusted gross margin



(1)



of 34.1%



Adjusted gross margin of 34.1%



Net loss to common shareholders of $(296.1) million





Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $236.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and $91.9 million non-cash long-lived intangible asset write-down associated with the 2022 STI acquisition







Net loss to common shareholders of $(296.1) million



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $173.6 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $173.6 million



Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(1.95)



Net loss per basic and diluted share of $(1.95)



Adjusted net income per diluted share



(1)



of $0.60



Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.60



Free cash flow



(1)



of $135.4 million



Free cash flow of $135.4 million



Total executed contracts and awarded orders at December 31, 2024 were $2.0 billion







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("ARRAY" or the "Company"), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“ARRAY delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, we exceeded the mid-point of our fourth quarter revenue guidance and achieved record gross margin on the full year. Our ongoing focus on operational execution continues to translate into robust profitability and healthy cash flow. We finished 2024 with an orderbook of $2 billion, representing 10% year-on-year growth. We are pleased with our results, which delivered significant progress in both market share and commercial growth. Thank you to our employees for their continued focus and hard work. Additionally, we are on track to deliver 100% domestic content solar trackers by the first half of 2025. Our OmniTrack™ product continues to gain traction in the market, and now accounts for over 20% of our orderbook. We are excited about our investment in Swap Robotics, a disruptive technology driving automation in PV installations. We believe the integration of Swap Robotics technology into our product portfolio will drive project efficiencies and cost savings for our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin G. Hostetler.





Mr. Hostetler continued, “While persistent headwinds, including permitting and interconnection delays, shortages of high-voltage circuit breakers and transformers, and labor constraints—continue to impact project timelines in the United States, we experienced the market stabilizing by year-end, in contrast to the delays experienced in the middle of the year. In Europe, we anticipate modest growth in 2025 as we are well positioned to capture additional market share. However, in Brazil, macro factors such as currency devaluation, volatile interest rates, and newly introduced tariffs on solar components have impacted growth. For 2025, at the midpoint of our guidance, ARRAY expects to deliver over 20% year-over-year revenue growth. We are optimistic about future demand growth for utility-scale solar energy both domestically and internationally and confident that our value proposition in the industry will continue to propel growth for years to come.”







First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance







Given the uncertainty in the utility-scale solar energy market and headwinds we experienced during 2024 which pushed out project timelines, we are providing guidance for the first quarter of 2025. It is not our intention to provide quarterly guidance in the future. For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company expects:







Revenue to be in the range of $260 million to $270 million



Revenue to be in the range of $260 million to $270 million



Adjusted EBITDA margin



(2)



to be in the range of 11% to 13%







For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects:







Revenue to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion



Revenue to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion



Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



to be in the range of $180 million to $200 million



Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $180 million to $200 million



Adjusted net income per share



(2)



to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70









Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call Information







ARRAY has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be discussed during the conference call hosted by management today (February 27, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international) and entering the passcode 13750627 or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations sections of the Company's website at





http://ir.arraytechinc.com





. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international) with the passcode 13750627. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 13, 2025. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website immediately following the call.







About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.







ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology or product developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “designed to” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.





ARRAY’s actual results and the timing of events could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation: changes in growth or rate of growth in demand for solar energy projects; competitive pressures within our industry; factors affecting viability and demand for solar energy, including but not limited to, the retail price of electricity, availability of in-demand components like high voltage breakers, various policies related to the permitting and interconnection costs of solar plants, and the availability of incentives for solar energy and solar energy production systems, which makes it difficult to predict our future prospects; competition from conventional and renewable energy sources; a loss of one or more of our significant customers, their inability to perform under their contracts, or their default in payment; a drop in the price of electricity derived from the utility grid or from alternative energy sources; fluctuations in our results of operations across fiscal periods, which could make our future performance difficult to predict and could cause our results of operations for a particular period to fall below expectations; any increase in interest rates, or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets, which could make it difficult for customers to finance the cost of a solar energy system; existing electric utility industry policies and regulations, and any subsequent changes or new related policies and regulations, may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar energy systems, which may significantly reduce demand for our products or harm our ability to compete; the interruption of the flow of materials from international vendors, which could disrupt our supply chain, including as a result of the imposition of new and/or additional duties, tariffs and other charges or restrictions on imports and exports; changes in the global trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs or other import restrictions; geopolitical, macroeconomic and other market conditions unrelated to our operating performance including but not limited to a pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, conflict in the Middle East, and inflation and interest rates; our ability to convert our orders in backlog into revenue; the reduction, elimination or expiration, or our failure to optimize the benefits of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy and solar energy, particularly in relation to our competitors; failure to, or incurrence of significant costs in order to, obtain, maintain, protect, defend or enforce, our intellectual property and other proprietary right; delays in construction projects and any failure to manage our inventory; significant changes in the cost of raw materials; disruptions to transportation and logistics, including increases in shipping costs; defects or performance problems in our products, which could result in loss of customers, reputational damage and decreased revenue; delays, disruptions or quality control problems in our product development operations; our ability to retain our key personnel or failure to attract additional qualified personnel; additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks due to our continued planned expansion into new markets; cybersecurity or other data incidents, including unauthorized disclosure of personal or sensitive data or theft of confidential information; a failure to maintain an effective system of integrated internal controls over financial reporting; our substantial indebtedness, risks related to actual or threatened public health epidemics, pandemics, outbreaks or crises; changes to laws and regulations, including changes to tax laws and regulations, that are applied adversely to us or our customers, including our ability to optimize those changes brought about by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act or any repeal thereof; and the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website, www.arraytechinc.com.





Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







Non-GAAP





Financial





Information







This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, Adjusted general and administrative expense and Free cash flow.





We define Adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus (i) amortization of developed technology and (ii) other costs if applicable. We define Adjusted gross margin as Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) other expense, net, (ii) foreign currency (gain) loss, net, (iii) preferred dividends and accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) income tax (benefit) expense, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) amortization of intangibles, (viii) amortization of developed technology, (ix) equity-based compensation, (x) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xi) impairment of long-lived assets, (xii) goodwill impairment, (xiii) certain legal expenses, and (xiv) other costs. We define Adjusted net income as net income (loss) to common shareholders plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of developed technology, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iv) preferred accretion, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of long-lived assets, (viii) goodwill impairment, (ix) certain legal expenses, (x) other costs, and (xi) income tax (benefit) expense adjustments. We define Adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less (i) equity based compensation, (ii) certain legal expenses, (iii) other costs and (iv) income tax expense adjustments. We define Free cash flow as Cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets.





A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items (“non-GAAP”) is included within this presentation. We calculate net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) to common shareholders divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period and we define Adjusted net income per share as Adjusted net income (as detailed above) divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.





We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





Among other limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.





We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income on a supplemental basis.





You should review the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted gross profit and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







(1)



A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its Non-GAAP measure is included below.







(2)



A reconciliation of projected Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, revaluation of the fair-value of our contingent consideration, and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. As such, for our 2025 outlook, we have not included estimates for these items and are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

















Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















ASSETS











Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





362,992













$





249,080













Restricted cash









1,149

















—













Accounts receivable, net









275,838

















332,152













Inventories









200,818

















161,964













Prepaid expenses and other









157,927

















89,085













Total current assets









998,724

















832,281

































Property, plant and equipment, net









26,222

















27,893













Goodwill









160,189

















435,591













Other intangible assets, net









181,409

















354,389













Deferred income tax assets









17,754

















15,870













Other assets









41,701

















40,717













Total assets





$





1,425,999













$





1,706,741



































LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





172,368













$





119,498













Accrued expenses and other









91,183

















70,211













Accrued warranty reserve









2,063

















2,790













Income tax payable









5,227

















5,754













Deferred revenue









119,775

















66,488













Current portion of contingent consideration









1,193

















1,427













Current portion of debt









30,714

















21,472













Other current liabilities









15,291

















48,051













Total current liabilities









437,814

















335,691

































Deferred income tax liabilities









21,398

















66,858













Contingent consideration, net of current portion









7,868

















8,936













Other long-term liabilities









18,684

















20,428













Long-term warranty









4,830

















3,372













Long-term debt, net of current portion









646,570

















660,948













Total liabilities









1,137,164

















1,096,233

































Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)









































Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 460,920 and 432,759 issued, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million at both dates









406,931

















351,260

































Stockholders’ equity





















Preferred stock $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates









—

















—













Common stock $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 151,951,652 and 151,242,120 shares issued at respective dates









151

















151













Additional paid-in capital









297,780

















344,517













Accumulated deficit









(370,624





)













(130,230





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(45,403





)













44,810













Total stockholders’ equity









(118,096





)













259,248













Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity





$





1,425,999













$





1,706,741



































Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





275,232













$





341,615













$





915,807













$





1,576,551













Cost of revenue:





































Cost of product and service revenue









193,273

















253,746

















603,572

















1,146,442













Amortization of developed technology









3,640

















3,640

















14,558

















14,558













Total cost of revenue









196,913

















257,386

















618,130

















1,161,000













Gross profit









78,319

















84,229

















297,677

















415,551

















































Operating expenses:





































General and administrative









45,663

















43,710

















160,567

















159,535













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









396

















732

















125

















2,964













Depreciation and amortization









8,702

















9,567

















36,086

















38,928













Long-lived assets impairment









91,904

















—

















91,904









—









—













Goodwill impairment









74,000

















—

















236,000

















—













Total operating expenses









220,665

















54,009

















524,682

















201,427

















































(Loss) income from operations









(142,346





)













30,220

















(227,005





)













214,124

















































Other income (expense), net









654

















(888





)













(1,008





)













(1,015





)









Interest income









4,092

















2,206

















16,777

















8,330













Foreign currency (loss) gain, net









(3,442





)













(326





)













(4,515





)













(53





)









Interest expense









(9,007





)













(8,857





)













(34,825





)













(44,229





)









Total other (expense) income









(7,703





)













(7,865





)













(23,571





)













(36,967





)













































(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit)









(150,049





)













22,355

















(250,576





)













177,157













Income tax (benefit) expense









(23,146





)













3,013

















(10,182





)













39,917













Net (loss) income









(126,903





)













19,342

















(240,394





)













137,240













Preferred dividends and accretion









14,338

















13,332

















55,670

















51,691













Net (loss) income to common shareholders





$





(141,241





)









$





6,010













$





(296,064





)









$





85,549

















































(Loss) income per common share





































Basic





$





(0.93





)









$





0.04













$





(1.95





)









$





0.57













Diluted





$





(0.93





)









$





0.04













$





(1.95





)









$





0.56

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding





































Basic









151,944

















151,175

















151,754

















150,942













Diluted









151,944

















152,110

















151,754

















152,022



































Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)









(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Operating activities:







































Net income (loss)





$





(126,903





)









$





19,342













$





(240,394





)









$





137,240













Adjustments to net income (loss):





































Goodwill impairment









74,000

















—

















236,000

















—













Impairment of long-lived assets









91,904

















—

















91,904

















—













Provision for bad debts









(1,357





)













2,644

















2,058

















2,527













Deferred tax benefit









(30,371





)













(6,534





)













(37,650





)













(8,862





)









Depreciation and amortization









9,206

















9,950

















38,221

















40,268













Amortization of developed technology









3,640

















3,640

















14,558

















14,558













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs









1,435

















1,447

















6,087

















10,570













Gain on debt refinancing









—

















(457





)













—

















(457





)









Equity-based compensation









3,498

















2,845

















10,349

















14,540













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









396

















732

















125

















2,964













Warranty provision









3,127

















1,075

















3,163

















4,666













Write-down of inventories









442

















1,844

















2,923

















6,431













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:





































Accounts receivable









(442





)













99,164

















41,423

















92,800













Inventories









(14,823





)













54,189

















(44,787





)













66,743













Income tax receivables









33

















(3,156





)













(4,112





)













9













Prepaid expenses and other









(24,505





)













(8,700





)













(69,708





)













(10,840





)









Accounts payable









24,475

















(52,097





)













58,180

















(37,654





)









Accrued expenses and other









34,492

















(10,019





)













(436





)













5,325













Income tax payable









3,790

















2,666

















(863





)













1,936













Lease liabilities









(2,894





)













9,227

















(8,624





)













1,177













Deferred revenue









8,443

















(33,821





)













55,563

















(111,986





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









57,586

















93,981

















153,980

















231,955















Investing activities







































Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(1,701





)













(5,374





)













(7,305





)













(16,989





)









Retirement/disposal of property, plant and equipment









(4





)













168

















34

















168













Cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets









(11,276





)













—

















(11,276





)













—













SAFE Investment









(3,000





)













—

















(3,000





)













—













Sale of equity investment









—

















—

















11,975

















—













Net cash used in investing activities









(15,981





)













(5,206





)













(9,572





)













(16,821





)











Financing activities







































Series A equity issuance costs









—

















—

















—

















(1,509





)









Tax withholding related to vesting of equity-based compensation









(18





)













—

















(1,752





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of other debt









74,035

















2,795

















93,059

















63,311













Principal payments on term loan facility









(1,075





)













(1,075





)













(4,300





)













(74,300





)









Principal payments on other debt









(72,545





)













(19,039





)













(97,424





)













(88,063





)









Contingent consideration payments









—

















—

















(1,427





)













(1,200





)









Net cash used in financing activities









397

















(17,319





)













(11,844





)













(101,761





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances









(10,233





)













3,614

















(17,503





)













1,806













Net change in cash and cash equivalents









31,769

















75,070

















115,061

















115,179













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









332,372

















174,010

















249,080

















133,901













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





364,141













$





249,080













$





364,141













$





249,080



















































Supplemental cash flow information







































Cash paid for interest





$





8,989













$





8,995













$





38,655













$





43,949













Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds)





$





2,746













$





9,145













$





27,966













$





45,942



















































Non-cash investing and financing







































Dividends accrued on Series A





$





(13,668





)









$





6,803













$





7,246













$





26,370



































Array Technologies, Inc.









Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, General and Administrative Expense, and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)



















The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue









275,232

















341,615

















915,807

















1,576,551













Cost of revenue









196,913

















257,386

















618,130

















1,161,000













Gross profit









78,319

















84,229

















297,677

















415,551













Gross margin









28.5





%













24.7





%













32.5





%













26.4





%













































Amortization of developed technology









3,640

















3,640

















14,558

















14,558















Adjusted gross profit













81,959





















87,869





















312,235





















430,109

















Adjusted gross margin













29.8









%

















25.7









%

















34.1









%

















27.3









%



















The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net (loss) income





$





(126,903





)









$





19,342













$





(240,394





)









$





137,240













Preferred dividends and accretion









14,338

















13,332

















55,670

















51,691















Net (loss) income to common shareholders









$









(141,241









)













$









6,010

















$









(296,064









)













$









85,549















Other expense, net









(4,746





)













(1,318





)













(15,769





)













(7,315





)









Foreign currency loss (gain), net









3,442

















326

















4,515

















53













Preferred dividends and accretion









14,338

















13,332

















55,670

















51,691













Interest expense









9,007

















8,857

















34,825

















44,229













Income tax (benefit) expense









(23,146





)













3,013

















(10,182





)













39,917













Depreciation expense









1,140

















772

















4,410

















2,669













Amortization of intangibles









8,142

















9,186

















33,811

















37,607













Amortization of developed technology









3,640

















3,640

















14,558

















14,558













Equity-based compensation









3,498

















2,648

















10,349

















14,578













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









396

















732

















125

















2,964













Long-lived assets impairment









91,904

















—

















91,904

















—













Goodwill impairment









74,000

















—

















236,000

















—













Certain legal expenses



(a)











2,240

















244

















6,773

















898













Other costs



(b)











2,586

















736

















2,628

















736















Adjusted EBITDA









$









45,200

















$









48,178

















$









173,553

















$









288,134

























(a)



Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.







(b)



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a regional tax dispute. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.





The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net (loss) income





$





(126,903





)









$





19,342













$





(240,394





)









$





137,240













Preferred dividends and accretion









14,338

















13,332

















55,670

















51,691













Net (loss) income to common shareholders







$









(141,241









)













$









6,010

















$









(296,064









)













$









85,549















Amortization of intangibles









8,142

















9,187

















33,811

















37,607













Amortization of developed technology









3,640

















3,640

















14,558

















14,558













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs









1,547

















1,447

















6,199

















10,570













Preferred accretion









7,093

















6,528

















27,510

















25,320













Equity based compensation









3,498

















2,648

















10,349

















14,578













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









396

















732

















125

















2,964













Impairment of long-lived assets









91,904

















—

















91,904

















—













Goodwill impairment









74,000

















—

















236,000

















—













Certain legal expenses



(a)











2,240

















244

















6,773

















898













Other costs



(b)











2,586

















736

















2,628

















736













Income tax expense adjustments



(c)











(28,688





)













(4,757





)













(42,596





)













(20,863





)











Adjusted net income









$









25,117

















$









26,415

















$









91,197

















$









171,917



















































(Loss) income per common share





































Basic





$





(0.93





)









$





0.04













$





(1.95





)









$





0.57













Diluted





$





(0.93





)









$





0.04













$





(1.95





)









$





0.56













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





































Basic









151,944

















151,175

















151,754

















150,942













Diluted









151,944

















152,110

















151,754

















152,022

















































Adjusted net income per common share





































Basic





$





0.17













$





0.17













$





0.60













$





1.14













Diluted





$





0.16













$





0.17













$





0.60













$





1.13













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





































Basic









151,944

















151,175

















151,754

















150,942













Diluted









152,255

















152,110

















152,285

















152,022























(a)



Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.







(b)



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a tax dispute. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.







(c)



Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.





The following table reconciles General and administrative expense to Adjusted general and administrative expense:



































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















General and administrative expense









45,663

















43,710

















160,567

















159,535













Equity based compensation









3,498

















2,648

















10,349

















14,578













Certain legal expenses



(a)











2,240

















244

















6,773

















898













Other costs



(b)











2,586

















736

















2,628

















736













Income tax expense adjustments



(c)











(28,688





)













(4,757





)













(42,596





)













(20,863





)











Adjusted general and administrative expense













25,299





















42,581





















137,721





















154,884

























(a)



Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.







(b)



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to the settlement of a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other costs also include costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation and the settlement of a tax dispute. For the Three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.







(c)



Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.





The following table reconciles new cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities









57,586

















93,981

















153,980

















231,955













Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(1,701





)













(5,374





)













(7,305





)













(16,989





)









Cash payments for the acquisition of right-of-use assets









(11,276





)













—

















(11,276





)













—















Free cash flow













44,609





















88,607





















135,399





















214,966













