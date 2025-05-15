ARRAY Technologies Launches DuraTrack Hail XP™: Advanced Solar Tracker Engineered for Severe Weather Resilience

ARRAY Technologies introduced DuraTrack Hail XP™, a solar tracker designed for extreme weather resilience, enhancing reliability in hail-prone areas.

ARRAY Technologies has launched its most advanced solar tracker, the DuraTrack Hail XP™, designed specifically for regions prone to severe hail and wind events. This new tracker enhances the company's existing DuraTrack® platform by offering improved reliability and performance in extreme weather conditions, addressing critical challenges in solar project safety. Developed in collaboration with customers and industry partners, Hail XP features AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand for quick response to hail threats, a 77-degree stow capability for effective hail impact mitigation, and integrated technologies for enhanced protection. Expected to be available for shipment in early 2026, Hail XP aims to set a new standard for tracker reliability while minimizing downtime and damage to solar assets.

Potential Positives

ARRAY Technologies has launched the DuraTrack Hail XP™, a solar tracker engineered specifically to withstand extreme hail and wind events, addressing critical challenges in solar project resiliency.

The DuraTrack Hail XP™ offers significant advancements in reliability and performance, enhancing ARRAY's position as a leading provider of solar tracking technology in harsh weather conditions.

The innovative design features, such as AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand and a 77-Degree Stow Capability, set a new benchmark for tracker dependability, which could lead to reduced downtime and damage for customers' solar assets.

The expected availability of Hail XP for first shipments in early 2026 indicates a strong pipeline for future business growth and potential revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Availability of the new product, Hail XP, is expected only in early 2026, which may hinder the company's competitive edge in the market during the interim period.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements that carry significant risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to significantly differ from the company's expectations.

The mention of challenges in product development, scalability, and customer adoption indicates potential struggles that could impact the success of the new product.

FAQ

What is the DuraTrack Hail XP™?

DuraTrack Hail XP™ is ARRAY Technologies’ advanced solar tracker designed to handle extreme hail and wind conditions.

When will Hail XP be available for shipment?

Hail XP is expected to be available for first shipments in early 2026.

How does Hail XP improve solar asset resilience?

Hail XP offers enhanced stow reliability and protective stow angles to reduce damage and downtime from severe weather.

What technologies are integrated into Hail XP?

Hail XP integrates AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand, SmarTrack® Hail Alert Response, and Passive Wind Stow technologies for better protection.

Who can benefit from the DuraTrack Hail XP technology?

Utility-scale and distributed generation customers in hail-prone regions will benefit from the enhanced resilience of Hail XP.

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, today unveiled DuraTrack Hail XP™, the Company’s most advanced tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events. Hail XP builds on ARRAY’s proven DuraTrack



®



platform with a new level of reliability engineered specifically for hail-prone regions.





Developed with direct input from customers, insurers, and industry partners, Hail XP is purpose-built to address one of the most pressing challenges facing solar projects today: severe weather risk. With industry-leading protective stow angles available and strong stow reliability, Hail XP isn’t just about being the steepest; it’s about being the most dependable.





“Hail XP is a breakthrough in tracker resilience,” said Aaron Gabelnick, Chief Strategy and Technology officer at ARRAY Technologies. “It represents a significant leap forward in safeguarding solar assets by combining innovative engineering with the robust reliability our products are known for, and our customers expect from ARRAY.”





As insurers increasingly require proactive weather mitigation strategies, Hail XP sets a new Company benchmark for tracker reliability. Its dependable stow performance helps reduce downtime and damage.





Hail XP enhances ARRAY’s industry-leading DuraTrack



®



system with:









AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand



: Hail XP does not rely on batteries, providing maximum readiness when hail approaches.



: Hail XP does not rely on batteries, providing maximum readiness when hail approaches.





77-Degree Stow Capability



: Hail XP moves modules to a high-tilt position in either direction regardless of wind conditions to mitigate hail impact.



: Hail XP moves modules to a high-tilt position in either direction regardless of wind conditions to mitigate hail impact.





Integrated Protection



: Seamlessly integrates with ARRAY’s SmarTrack



®



Hail Alert Response and patented Passive Wind Stow technologies.



: Seamlessly integrates with ARRAY’s SmarTrack Hail Alert Response and patented Passive Wind Stow technologies.





Enhanced Durability



: A reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper deliver performance even in harsh conditions.



: A reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper deliver performance even in harsh conditions.





Availability



: Expected to be available for first shipments in early 2026.













About ARRAY







ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently speculative in nature and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on the Company’s current expectations, projections, and assumptions about its business, operations, and other factors. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations about the use of Hail XP, its potential to reduce downtime and damage for solar plants, the reliability and readiness of Hail XP to deploy when hail approaches, and the expected availability of Hail XP for shipments in early 2026. These statements are predictions based on current expectations and, therefore, are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those related to changes in market demand, adverse regulatory changes, technology limitations or failures, supply chain disruptions, unforeseen costs, and competitive pressures. These factors may hinder the Company’s ability to meet its expectations and could lead to actual results materially differing from those stated. In addition, challenges in product development, scalability, and customer adoption may impact the anticipated benefits or outcomes of the product. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, operations, and industry. A more detailed description of these factors can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the Company’s website at



www.arraytechinc.com



. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available or future events occur that may materially alter the anticipated outcomes.







Media Contact







Nicole Stewart





505-589-8257









nicole.stewart@arraytechinc.com











Investor Relations







ARRAY Technologies, Inc.





Investor Relations









investors@arraytechinc.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.