Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) ended the recent trading session at $7.66, demonstrating a -2.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.87% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Array Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 146.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $199.61 million, indicating a 33.98% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +4.48% and +14.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Array Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% lower. At present, Array Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Array Technologies, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.21.

Investors should also note that ARRY has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARRY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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