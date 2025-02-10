Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.21, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Array Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.17, reflecting a 19.05% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $266.83 million, indicating a 21.89% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Array Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Right now, Array Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.85 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ARRY's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

