Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) ended the recent trading session at $11.29, demonstrating a +1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.68%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Array Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $210.01 million, showing a 23.7% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $1.27 billion, representing changes of +11.67% and +38.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Array Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% lower. Array Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.3, so one might conclude that Array Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that ARRY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.7.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

