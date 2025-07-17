ARRAY Technologies, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

ARRAY Technologies will release Q2 2025 results on August 7, followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access the call via phone or through a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be available for three hours post-call and online for 30 days. ARRAY is recognized as a leading global provider of solar tracking technology for utility-scale projects, focusing on maximizing energy production and providing full lifecycle support for solar energy deployment.

ARRAY Technologies is set to release its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing business operations and financial transparency.

The announcement includes a conference call for investors, demonstrating the company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing updates on performance.

ARRAY's leadership in utility-scale solar tracking highlights its significant position in the growing renewable energy market.

Failure to provide any financial performance highlights or expectations in advance of the earnings release could indicate a lack of confidence in upcoming results.

Announcement does not mention key factors such as challenges in the market or operational issues that might impact future performance, leaving room for speculation and concern among investors.

When will ARRAY Technologies release its second quarter 2025 results?

ARRAY Technologies will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access ARRAY's conference call?

You can access ARRAY's conference call by calling (866)-682-6100 domestically or (862)-298-0702 internationally, or via webcast on their website.

What is the passcode for the telephonic replay of the conference call?

The passcode for the telephonic replay is 13754449, available after the call ends.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 21, 2025, and the online replay for 30 days after the call.

Where can I find more information about ARRAY Technologies?

More information about ARRAY Technologies can be found on their Investor Relations website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com.

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $9.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Paul Coster from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $12.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 05/08/2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARRAY”) (Nasdaq: ARRY), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866)-682-6100 (domestic) or (862)-298-0702 (international), or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international), with the passcode 13754449. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 21, 2025. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website, immediately following the call.







About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.







ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.







Investor Relations Contact:







Investor Relations





505-437-0010







investors@arraytechinc.com









Media Contact:







Nicole Stewart





505-589-8257





nicole.stewart@arraytechinc.com



