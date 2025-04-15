ARRAY Technologies, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

ARRAY Technologies will announce Q1 2025 results on May 6, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 10/21/2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARRAY”) (Nasdaq: ARRY), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international) and entering the passcode 13752974, or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international), with the passcode 13752974. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 20, 2025. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website, immediately following the call.







About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.







ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology—relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.





Investor Relations Contact:





505-437-0010







investors@arraytechinc.com







Media Contact:





Nicole Stewart





505-589-8257



