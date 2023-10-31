Array Technologies (FRA:9AY) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 29.35

The average one-year price target for Array Technologies (FRA:9AY) has been revised to 29.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 27.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.02 to a high of 37.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.28% from the latest reported closing price of 16.19 / share.

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9AY is 0.31%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 168,900K shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 7,054K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,390K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,708K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 960.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,058K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 11.46% over the last quarter.

