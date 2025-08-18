Is Array Technologies (ARRY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Array Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Array Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARRY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARRY has moved about 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.7%. This means that Array Technologies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Eni SpA (E), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.7%.

Over the past three months, Eni SpA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Array Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.7% this year, meaning that ARRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Eni SpA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Array Technologies, Inc. and Eni SpA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

