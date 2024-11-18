Array Technologies appoints two executives to lead EMEA region

Array Technologies (ARRY) appointed Leonardo Serpa as general manager, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa – EMEA – and Hector Sanchez as vice president of sales, EMEA. Serpa joins ARRAY after serving as CEO at Essentia Energia. Sanchez was previously the vice president of sales for Soltec Trackers. Before Essentia Energia, Serpa served as CEO at Engie Solutions and previously held multiple key leadership positions at ABB.

