News & Insights

Stocks
ARRY

Array Technologies appoints two executives to lead EMEA region

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Array Technologies (ARRY) appointed Leonardo Serpa as general manager, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa – EMEA – and Hector Sanchez as vice president of sales, EMEA. Serpa joins ARRAY after serving as CEO at Essentia Energia. Sanchez was previously the vice president of sales for Soltec Trackers. Before Essentia Energia, Serpa served as CEO at Engie Solutions and previously held multiple key leadership positions at ABB.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.