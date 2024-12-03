Array Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Array Technologies ( (ARRY) ) has provided an update.
Array Technologies has appointed H. Keith Jennings as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2025. With over 30 years of experience in financial strategy and capital markets, Jennings is set to drive strategic growth and enhance financial performance at Array. His previous roles include CFO at Weatherford International, where he led key financial transformations. Jennings’ expertise will be instrumental in expanding Array’s global footprint in renewable energy innovation.
