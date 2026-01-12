Array Technologies and TAT Technologies have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

The risk-to-reward appears to be very favorable for Array Technologies stock, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and belongs to the strongly-rated Zacks Solar Industry that is currently in the top 10% of over 240 Zacks industries.

To that point, there are still several ongoing clean energy policies that are actively supporting solar companies in the United States. This includes tax credits for solar companies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has directly driven Array's expansion.

Furthermore, Array is indirectly benefiting from other domestic incentives for solar manufacturing as one of the world's leading providers of solar tracker systems that are used in large-scale solar power plants. In other words, more utility-scale solar = more trackers = more demand for Array's products.

Leadership Changes Signal Confidence

Array recently promoted two senior leaders: Darin Green to Global Chief Revenue Officer and Nick Strevel to Chief Product Officer. Moves like this often signal internal confidence and a push toward scaling revenue and product innovation, which can boost investor sentiment.

Right on cue, Array has announced that its North American segment is already showing significant improvement under the new Chief Revenue Officer's leadership.

Array's Increasing ROIC

Starting to suggest long-term shareholder value since going public in 2020, Array's return on invested capital (ROIC) has seen a sharp uptick toward the often admirable level of 20% or higher. Showing the ability to effectively turn invested capital into profits, Array's ROIC is currently at 19% and tops industry giant First Solar's 13%.

Considering many solar companies are still in the early stages of their development, strong ROIC separates those that will potentially compound wealth from those that simply burn cash or waste resources.

Steady Growth & Attractive Valuation

Indicative of its future earnings potential, Array is already on the cusp of bringing in over $1 billion in annual sales, a rather robust top line for a stock that investors are paying under $10 a share for.

Array is thought to have ended fiscal 2025 with annual earnings rising 11% to $0.67 per share. Plus, FY26 EPS is projected to soar another 44% to $0.97. The company will be reporting Q4 2025 results on February 26, after most recently crushing Q3 EPS and sales estimates by 42% and 25%, respectively.

More intriguing is that Array's stock trades at 9X forward earnings, well below the Solar industry average of 18X and an even steeper discount to the benchmark S&P 500. ARRY is also trading at just 1X forward sales, with the industry average being closer to 2X and the S&P 500's average at nearly 6X.

Bottom Line

Array Technologies stock has a lot of potential in one of the largest and fastest-growing energy industries, making the risk-to-reward scenario very appealing. Magnifying its strong buy rating, ARRY checks an overall "A" Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

The Zacks Rank indicates that TAT Technologies is a stock that investors may want to take profits in right away.

Trading near an all-time high of $53 a share, TATT has been lifted by positve sentiment for aerospace and defense stocks that was reignited following the U.S military operations in Venezuela.

However, TAT stock is now trading at fairly stretched levels as a provider of engineered solutions for aircraft, including components and maintenance services for F-16 fighter jets.

With it certainly appearing to be an ideal time to fade the most recent rally, TAT stock lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is the Bear of the Day.

A Small Fish in a Big Pond

While the F-16 remains one of the most widely used and versatile aircraft in military service, the hype for TAT's stock may be well overdone at this point with it being noteworthy that the more lucrative contracts and production of F-16s still go solely through Lockheed Martin.

Furthermore, a surprisingly large ecosystem of companies perform maintenance repair overhaul (MRO), upgrades, and sustainment for the F-16 worldwide, along with a slew of other private firms.

Micron vs. NVIDIA: One AI Chip Stock Is Poised to Win Big in 2026

Banking on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron Technology, Inc. outperformed Wall Street's darling NVIDIA Corp. last year (+239.1% vs +38.8%). Can Micron repeat the feat, or will this year see NVIDIA having the upper hand? Let's find out.

Micron Soars on AI-Driven HBM Chip Demand

Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips excel at handling large volumes of data while minimizing power consumption. Currently, these HBM chips are in short supply due to the AI infrastructure surge, which is fueling high demand and contributing significantly to Micron's recent strong performance.

Micron reported revenues of $13.64 billion in first-quarter fiscal 2026, up 56.8% year over year, according to investors.micron.com. This exceeded analysts' expectations of roughly $12.88 billion, reinforcing confidence that demand for Micron's products remains strong.

All of Micron's business segments saw revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter, including its core cloud memory business unit. This robust revenue performance helped Micron post non-GAAP net income of $5.48 billion, or $4.78 per share, above analysts' projections of $3.94.

Additionally, fueled by AI-driven demand for HBM chips, Micron expects even stronger results for second-quarter fiscal 2026, with revenues of $18.3–$19.1 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $8.22–$8.62. The company's solid cash flow of $3.9 billion in the fiscal first quarter also provides Micron with the funds to support growth initiatives.

NVIDIA Rides AI Momentum Into 2026

Strong demand for the CUDA software platform and cutting-edge Blackwell chips has driven NVIDIA's recent quarterly performance. NVIDIA's revenues for the third-quarter fiscal 2026 came in at $57 billion, up 62% year over year and 22% sequentially, according to investor.nvidia.com.

NVIDIA's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, said that "Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out". The company remains optimistic about future growth, projecting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues around $65 billion, with a plus or minus 2% margin.

Furthermore, the company anticipates continued profitability growth as the Trump administration has approved NVIDIA to sell H200 AI chips to select customers in China. Benefiting from a competitive edge in the AI hardware market and a likely increase in global data center capital expenditures, NVIDIA is well-positioned for growth in 2026, with Jensen Huang at the helm.

Micron or NVIDIA: Which AI Chip Stock Will Lead in 2026?

No doubt, Micron is set to thrive in 2026, driven by higher demand for its HBM chips. Similarly, NVIDIA is set to expand, fueled by soaring Blackwell chip demand, record cloud GPU sales and a rise in global data center investments.

However, Micron's shares are currently trading near an all-time high, leaving little room for error. This means any missed expectations could trigger a drop in Micron's stock price. Moreover, NVIDIA's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.68 exceeds Micron's 10.43, reflecting the market's expectation of stronger growth for NVIDIA.

Consequently, NVIDIA appears to be a more stable stock with greater growth potential in 2026. For now, both NVIDIA and Micron have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

